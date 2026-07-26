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Bhagwant Mann finally breaks silence on Punjab pharmacy exam controversy amid opposition attack

Amid mounting political pressure over the Punjab pharmacy recruitment examination controversy, CM Bhagwant Mann has finally responded to allegations levelled by the BJP and Congress over the issue. Here's what he said.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 26, 2026, 10:38 PM IST

Bhagwant Mann finally breaks silence on Punjab pharmacy exam controversy amid opposition attack
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann breaks the silence over the alleged paper leak in the state. (Pic Credits: Instagram/bhagwantmann1)
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After Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation as Union Education Minister on Saturday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress party, among other opposition parties, have launched attacks on the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in Punjab over an alleged paper leak. Punjab CM Mann has finally broken his silence over the issue and claimed that no paper leak incident has taken place in Punjab in the last 4.5 years.

Earlier, BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari took to his social media handles and asked the AAP chief, Arvind Kejriwal, when their education minister would resign over recent 'paper leaks' in Punjab.

''When is the education minister of Punjab resigning? When will Arvind Kejriwal ask for resignation of Punjab's education minister for morality,'' Bhandari wrote along with the video. He also listed out the alleged paper leaks in Punjab, including the PSEB Class 12 English Board Examination, PSTET (Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test), Agriculture Development Officer (ADO) Examination, among others.

Now, the AAP official X handle shared a video of the CM wherein he said, ''There is no single paper leak in Punjab in the past 4.5 years. I assure you that there will be no paper leaks in Punjab. This is my guarantee. We got cheating reports from two places, but no single paper leak happened in Punjab. We acted on cheating incidents within 10 minutes only. We acted against cheating gangs.''

Take a look

For those late to the story, Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) - led by Abhijeet Dipke - launched a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar last month, demanding reforms in the examination system and resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan. The protest remained out of the news for most of the time, but it made headlines when the demonstrators marched towards the Parliament on July 20 and turned violent, leaving several protesters and security personnel injured.

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