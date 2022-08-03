Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia

Farmers call off protest after Punjab CM accepts "most of the demands"

Farmers alleged that they were forced to squat on rail tracks as the centre was "not listening to their demands".

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 03, 2022, 02:07 PM IST

Farmers call off protest after Punjab CM accepts
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

In a significant development, farmer unions in Chandigarh decided to abandon their planned demonstration against the Punjab government over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted most of the demands of farmer bodies including clearing pending payments of sugarcane farmers.

"Demands including pending sugarcane dues will be cleared by the state government by September 7”, Mann said.

“The government has decided to withdraw all the cases registered against the farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, or for agitation and stubble burning. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of farmers who had died during the course of the agitation will be given by August 5,” he added.

“Most of our (farmers) demands have been accepted. We have temporarily suspended our protest. We have been assured that the arrears will be cleared by September 7. Our next meeting will be on September 7”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

On Sunday, farmers squatted on railway tracks and blocked roads at several places in Punjab and Haryana as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s nationwide protest, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promise on GST which it made when the protest was withdrawn last year. 

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Kadian president Harmeet Singh Kadian, participating in the protest at Phillaur railway station, said the farmers were holding the protest on the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions.

Farmers alleged that they were forced to squat on rail tracks as the centre was "not listening to their demands".

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
PMV EaS-E, India’s most affordable EV to launch in July: Check expected price and features
Sushant Singh Rajput death anniversary: Chaar Kadam, Qaafirana, famous songs of late actor
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 410 answer: Here is the Wordle answer for August 3
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.