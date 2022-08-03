Farmers call off protest after Punjab CM accepts

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann

In a significant development, farmer unions in Chandigarh decided to abandon their planned demonstration against the Punjab government over the implementation of the Minimum Support Price (MSP).

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann accepted most of the demands of farmer bodies including clearing pending payments of sugarcane farmers.

"Demands including pending sugarcane dues will be cleared by the state government by September 7”, Mann said.

“The government has decided to withdraw all the cases registered against the farmers during the COVID-19 pandemic, or for agitation and stubble burning. A compensation of Rs 5 lakh each to families of farmers who had died during the course of the agitation will be given by August 5,” he added.

“Most of our (farmers) demands have been accepted. We have temporarily suspended our protest. We have been assured that the arrears will be cleared by September 7. Our next meeting will be on September 7”, Bharatiya Kisan Union (Sidhupur) president Jagjit Singh Dallewal said.

On Sunday, farmers squatted on railway tracks and blocked roads at several places in Punjab and Haryana as part of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha’s nationwide protest, alleging that the government did not fulfil its promise on GST which it made when the protest was withdrawn last year.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU)-Kadian president Harmeet Singh Kadian, participating in the protest at Phillaur railway station, said the farmers were holding the protest on the call given by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of farmers' unions.

Farmers alleged that they were forced to squat on rail tracks as the centre was "not listening to their demands".