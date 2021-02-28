Bhagwad Gita, PM Modi's photo sent to space as ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1

The Indian Space Research Organisation on Sunday successfully launched the PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota. It was launched at 10:24 AM.

#WATCH ISRO's PSLV-C51 carrying Amazonia-1 and 18 other satellites lifts off from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota pic.twitter.com/jtyQUYi1O0 — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2021

The countdown commenced at 08.54 hours on Saturday for the PSLV-C51/Amazonia-1 mission.

This is part of the first dedicated commercial PSLVC51 mission for its commercial company NewSpace India Limited (NSIL).

It is ISRO’s first launch of 2021 and the 53rd flight of the PSLV. It will be the third flight of the DL variant.

Amazônia-1 or SSR-1, for Satélite de Sensoriamento Remoto-1 in Portuguese, is the first earth observation satellite to be developed fully by Brazil.

It was designed, integrated, tested, and will be operated fully by the National Institute for Space Research in Brazil.

It weighs 637 kg and carries a wide field imaging camera with a resolution of 60 m over an 850-km swath of area.

There are five Indian satellites flying on the rocket.

The Satish Dhawan SAT (SDSAT) is a nano satellite that will study space weather, magnetosphere, radiation levels, as well as aid in long-range communication.

It was built by Space Kidz India, which has also included an engraved picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the top panel of the satellite as well as Bhagavad Gita in a flash.