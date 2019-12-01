Headlines

Bhagwad Gita lessons to be a part of academic curriculum in Haryana: CM Khattar

The Chief Minister further added that Gita is the "essence of life" and is not connected to any religion.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 01, 2019, 11:19 PM IST

To promote good values among the students, the academic curriculum in Haryana will now have lessons from holy scripture Bhagwad Gita, Chief Minister Manohar Lal  Khattar said on Sunday.

"We are of the opinion that shlokas from Gita should be included in the school syllabus. We have said this before as well. We will add some shlokas of Gita as a summary in the curriculum so that children learn good values," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister further added that Gita is the "essence of life" and is not connected to any religion.

Earlier today, Khattar arrived in attended a 'Gita Mahotsav Programme' in Delhi. The event was organised to commemorate the sacred scripture containing the invaluable advice of Lord Krishna that he proffered to Arjuna during the Mahabharat.

