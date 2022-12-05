Bhagalpur: Man cuts woman's breast, hands, ears in Bihar market; had hidden weapon inside a pot

Bhagalpur: Neelam's family had threatened Shakeel for coming near to her (Representational)

In a shocking incident, a man in Bihar's Bhagalpur district cut the breasts, hands, ears, and nose of a woman at a public market. The man, identified as Mohammad Shakeel, had concealed the weapon inside a pot and he ambushed the woman who went to buy groceries. He first overpowered Neelam Devi and then chopped off parts of her body. The woman later died in a hospital.

The incident took place in the city's Parpainty village. According to unconfirmed reports, the man was close to the woman but committed the crime as she had decided to distance herself from her.

Neelam was taken to Bhagalpur's Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital where she died due to blood loss.

Neelam's family had threatened Shakeel for coming near to her. He was miffed with the woman as she was not responding to his overtures.

Meanwhile, the woman's husband said he didn't have any enmity with Shakeel, and why he committed the crime wasn't known to him.

The police are trying to nab the accused.