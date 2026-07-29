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Bhadohi becomes Sant Ravidas Nagar: Full list of districts renamed by Yogi Adityanath govt

Another name change in Uttar Pradesh is on the way as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced that Bhadohi will once again be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar after nearly 14 years.

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Aseem Sharma

Updated : Jul 29, 2026, 08:54 PM IST

Bhadohi becomes Sant Ravidas Nagar: Full list of districts renamed by Yogi Adityanath govt
Yogi Adityanath announced that Bhadohi district will be renamed Sant Ravidas Nagar. (AI-Generated)
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In a major decision by the Uttar Pradesh government, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday announced that Bhadohi district will be renamed as Sant Ravidas Nagar. While addressing a public meeting in Varanasi, UP CM said, ''The Samajwadi Party had committed the sin of even removing the name of the district established in the name of Sant Guru Ravidas Ji Maharaj. Now, Bhadohi will once again be known as Sant Ravidas Nagar.

 

Why has the district been renamed back to Sant Ravidas Nagar?

 

For those unversed, Bhadohi is also a city in the district, which is globally famous as the Carpet City for housing South Asia's largest hand-knotted carpet-weaving industry hub. The city is also located in the Ganga River plains between Varanasi and Prayagraj. The district was originally named Sant Ravidas Nagar in 1997 by the then BSP government. However, the SP government in 2012 changed its name to Bhadohi.

 

Districts renamed under the Yogi Adityanath government

 

Sant Ravidas Nagar has now become the third district in Uttar Pradesh to be renamed under the Yogi-led BJP government. Earlier, Allahabad was renamed Prayagraj in 2018. Faizabad district was also renamed Ayodhya the same year by CM Yogi.

 

The BJP government has maintained that the change in the names of cities and districts is aimed at restoring the historical and cultural identity of places in Uttar Pradesh.

 

Other places renamed in Uttar Pradesh over the years

 

In 9 years so far, the Yogi government has also renamed several cities, railway stations and public places, such as Mughalsarai Junction to Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Junction and Allahabad Junction to Prayagraj Junction, among others. These decisions have often sparked political debate, with supporters calling them a correction of historical names and critics accusing the government of pursuing symbolic politics.

 

Meanwhile, the change of Bhadohi to Sant Ravidas Nagar will become official after the government completes the required administrative process.

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