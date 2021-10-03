Bhabanipur Election Results LIVE updates: CM Mamata Banerjee wins by over 50000 votes

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has won the Bhabanipur elections by taking a lead of over 50,000 votes in the 21st round.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has won the Bhabanipur elections by over 50,000 votes, defeating her opponent candidate, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal. As the 21st and final round of the count concludes in Bhabanipur, CM Mamata Banerjee has taken a comfortable lead of over 58,000 votes, as per ANI reports.

As the 21st round of counting concluded in Bhabanipur, CM Mamata Banerjee stands with over 84,000 votes in total, while BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has garnered around 26,000 votes in total. In the previous round of voting, CM Mamata was leading by around 56,000 votes, a gap that grew by 2,000 votes in the final round.

The Bhabanipur bypolls were crucial for the West Bengal chief minister as she needs to win a seat from this constituency in order to remain the chief minister of West Bengal for the remaining of her term. During the West Bengal legislative assembly elections earlier this year, CM Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram elections.

#WATCH | West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee greets her supporters outside her residence in Kolkata as she inches closer to victory in Bhabanipur Assembly bypoll pic.twitter.com/S1FlBYTXAG — ANI (@ANI) October 3, 2021

The Bhabanipur elections were conducted on September 30, with a turnout of 53 percent. On the day of voting, September 30, many incidents of clashes were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency. The EC had received 97 complaints out of which 91 have been quashed.

Section 144 was also imposed in the area by the Kolkata Police, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, to prevent any chaos or violence surrounding the voting process. EC had also issued strict guidelines to the West Bengal government to prevent any post-poll violence reports for the bypolls.