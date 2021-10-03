Bhabanipur Election Results LIVE updates: CM Mamata Banerjee leads by 45,738 votes

West Bengal Mamata Banerjee is on her way to victory in the Bhabanipur constituency elections, as she has taken the lead by 45,738 votes at the end of round 17 of counting. Till now, CM Banerjee has gathered 67,620 votes so far, gathering a comfortable lead from her opponents in the bypolls.

While CM Mamata Banerjee stands with 67,620 votes in total, her BJP rival Priyanka Tibrewal has a total of 21,882 votes at the end of the 17th round. There will be a total of 21 rounds of counting for the Bhabanipur elections, after which the final results will be announced.

The Bhabanipur bypolls are crucial for Mamata Banerjee as she needs to win a seat from this constituency in order to remain the chief minister of West Bengal for the remaining of her term. During the West Bengal legislative assembly elections earlier this year, CM Mamata Banerjee lost the Nandigram elections.

The Bhabanipur elections were conducted on September 30, with a turnout of 53 percent. On the day of voting, September 30, many incidents of clashes were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency. The EC had received 97 complaints out of which 91 have been quashed.

Section 144 was also imposed in the area by the Kolkata Police, in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission, to prevent any chaos or violence surrounding the voting process. EC had also issued strict guidelines to the West Bengal government to prevent any post-poll violence reports for the bypolls.

As per media reports, people and TMC workers have taken to the streets to celebrate the potential win for CM Mamata Banerjee in the bypolls.