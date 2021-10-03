Headlines

Bhabanipur Bypoll Result LIVE Updates: Mamata Banerjee leading by over 6000 votes; TMC ahead in Jangipur, Samshergunj

West Bengal CM Mamata faced defeat from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held few months ago.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 03, 2021, 10:42 AM IST

The counting for Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal started at 8 AM on Sunday (October 3) and as per latest reports West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee is leading from Bhabanipur by over 6000 votes, The election result is crucial as it will decide Mamata's fate as the Chief Minister. CM Mamata faced defeat from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held few months ago and CM Mamata needs to win from Bhabanipur in order to retain the CM post. CM Mamata has got  9974 votes, while BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has secured 3828 votes so far.

According to early trends, TMC’s Zakir Hussain is leading by 1,717 votes in Jangipur. TMC candidate is leading in Samshergunj too.

The counting will consist of a total of 21 rounds. The election for the Bhabanipur constituency took place on September 30 which saw a turnout of 53.32%. On the day of voting, September 30, many incidents of clashes were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency. The EC had received 97 complaints out of which 91 have been quashed. 

Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "Let them give big big talks, we will see when result comes out .When result comes out, we will know who stands where. Priyanka Tibrewal has done the right thing looking at the way last time our workers were attacked."

