Bhabanipur Election Result LIVE updates: It's CM Mamata Banerjee vs BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal, counting begins

The election for the Bhabanipur constituency in West Bengal took place on September 30 which saw a turnout of 53.32%.

The counting for Bhabanipur bypoll in West Bengal started at 8 AM on Sunday (October 3) and people across the country are waiting for the result of this seat as will decide the fate of Mamata Banerjee as West Bengal Chief Minister. It may be recalled that the TMC Supremo suffered defeat from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held few months ago and CM Mamata needs to win from Bhabanipur in order to retain the CM post.

The counting will consist of a total of 21 rounds. The election for the Bhabanipur constituency took place on September 30 which saw a turnout of 53.32%. On the day of voting, September 30, many incidents of clashes were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency. The EC had received 97 complaints out of which 91 have been quashed.

On the other hand, BJP's Priyanka Tibrewal is hoping for a miraculous victory from Bhabanipur which is seen as a stringhold of TMC. Tibrewal has expressed confidence that she will win from Bhabanipur.

Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "Let them give big big talks, we will see when result comes out .When result comes out, we will know who stands where. Priyanka Tibrewal has done the right thing looking at the way last time our workers were attacked."

Besides, Bhabanipur, two Assembly seats in Murshidabad district —Samserganj and Jangipur also went to polls on September 30. The polls in these constituencies was countermanded during the April-May assembly elections following the death of two candidates—Rezaul Haque and Pradip Nandi. While Congress’ Rezaul Haque, died on April 15, the Revolutionary Socialist Party (RSP) candidate from Jangipur, Pradip Nandi, passed away a day later.