Bhabanipur Election Result LIVE updates: CM Mamata Banerjee leading by 27,502 votes

The election for the Bhabanipur constituency took place on September 30 which saw a turnout of 53.32%.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has grabbed a comfortable lead in Bhabanipur bypoll election as she is leading by 27,502 votes at the end of Round 8. CM Mamata has got 34,721 votes while her nearest rival and BJP cnadidate Priyanka Tibrewal secured 7,219 votes.

The election result is crucial as it will decide Mamata's fate as the Chief Minister of West Bengal. CM Mamata faced defeat from the Nandigram constituency in the assembly elections held few months ago and CM Mamata needs to win from Bhabanipur in order to retain the CM post. CM Mamata has got 9974 votes, while BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal has secured 3828 votes so far.

The counting will consist of a total of 21 rounds. The election for the Bhabanipur constituency took place on September 30 which saw a turnout of 53.32%. On the day of voting, September 30, many incidents of clashes were reported from some areas of the Bhabanipur constituency. The EC had received 97 complaints out of which 91 have been quashed.

Ahead of the counting of votes, BJP's national vice-president Dilip Ghosh said, "Let them give big big talks, we will see when result comes out .When result comes out, we will know who stands where. Priyanka Tibrewal has done the right thing looking at the way last time our workers were attacked."

Besides, Bhabanipur, two Assembly seats in Murshidabad district —Samserganj and Jangipur also went to polls on September 30. According to trends, TMC candidates are leading from these two seats too.