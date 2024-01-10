Headlines

Beyond Brackets: Re-exploring No-Code/Low-Code from the vantage of Unico Connect

Mumbai-based leading Software Development Agency renowned for its innovative use of No Code tools, Unico Connect has been at the forefront of the No Code and Low Code (NC/LC) development revolution. CEO Malay Parekh, noting the challenge of growing awareness about NC/LC development solutions, remarks how the recent technological innovations pose hurdles as well as opportunities for platforms like Unico Connect that are working hard to make IT solutions more accessible to businesses, small and big. The time to push NC/LC development to the forefront is now.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jan 10, 2024, 12:41 PM IST

Mumbai-based leading Software Development Agency renowned for its innovative use of No Code tools, Unico Connect has been at the forefront of the No Code and Low Code (NC/LC) development revolution. CEO Malay Parekh, noting the challenge of growing awareness about NC/LC development solutions, remarks how the recent technological innovations pose hurdles as well as opportunities for platforms like Unico Connect that are working hard to make IT solutions more accessible to businesses, small and big. The time to push NC/LC development to the forefront is now.

Changing Perception & Dynamic Competition

The perception of NC/LC platforms has evolved from disruption to democratization. Responding to industry and consumer-angle queries about NC/LC solutions, Malay underlines how this evolution aligns with Unico Connect’s mission to provide accessible and efficient digital solutions. The democratization of software development allows an even broader range of businesses, including those without extensive technical expertise, to take advantage of technological innovations and leverage digital solutions.

This is an important milestone because innovation in any technology gets a boost as the technology garners greater acceptance and application. So, we are likely to see greater proliferation and innovation in NC/LC solutions in the coming years. The transition from niche, disruptive technologies to mainstream, democratizing tools has been much anticipated and is likely to gain even further momentum.

Unico Connect has been competing in a tumultuous market that has become more dynamic with the entry of diverse players and the diversification of services and solutions in the market. However, this reflects growing acceptance and demand for NC/LC solutions. The challenge arises in the form of a rapidly evolving tech landscape. That drives platforms like Unico Connect to become a more capable IT aid to businesses. Malay highlights their deep expertise in various sectors and commitment to customized, client-centric solutions differentiate Unico Connect from the competition.

Growing Market for NC/LC Solutions

NC/LC platforms are hailed as solutions that will empower the growth and modernization of SMEs and MSMEs. Platforms like Unico Connect target SMEs and MSMEs primarily, recognizing the substantial impact that LC/NC solutions can have on these segments. However, Malay explains, the trend in the adoption by medium and large enterprises has shifted from initial hesitance to growing incorporation as the value of these platform solutions, especially for rapid prototyping and iterative development, is undeniable.

Developing any complex enterprise-level application requires bespoke solutions with a longer timeline and phase-wise development. It is a more extensive process, so Unico Connect offers custom solutions that integrate NC/LC platforms with traditional development methods to address complex needs. These solutions involve the clients' participation and are designed for scalability, agility and innovation in their software development

Trade-off and Concerns regarding NC/LC Solutions

Malay addresses the concerns regarding NC/LC solutions by explaining that Unico Connect offers solutions that balance ease of use with customization, ensuring our clients scale their solutions as their business grows. This follows NC/LC development’s principles- ease of use, speed, customization, and scalability. A new user should always first define their scope of requirements, as in situations requiring finer control of the application and security traditional tech stacks will be better suited for now.

Data security is another concern for all enterprises. The only viable approach to this problem is following industry standards and continuously updating data security measures. Unico Connect does this by prioritizing data security- implementing rigorous protocols and compliance measures, and regularly updating practices to stay ahead of security threats. This includes performing a specialized Vulnerability Assessment and Penetration Testing (VAPT) and other security controls.

Scope and Future of NC/LC Development

While web and mobile development and automation are core areas of NC/LC application, the foreseeable future will have applications for AI, IoT, and complex data processing in the coming years.

Unico Connect has seen the scope of the platform extend to various domains like AI development, workflow management, and data analysis and has already expanded its offerings to include these emerging technologies, ensuring our solutions remain cutting-edge. Malay highlights Unico Connect's goal to keep pace with rapid technological advancements and maintain high-quality, customizable solutions to solidify our position as a global leader in no-code and low-code solutions.

We anticipate continued growth in the NC/LC sector with increasing integrations of emerging technologies like AI and Blockchain. As per the reports by Gartner, we are most likely to see Nocode account for 65% of app development by 2024, and the market for it will cross the $180 Billion mark by 2030. Frontlining this movement, Unico Connect aims to pioneer in integrating new technologies with NC/LC platforms, adding value to the industry through innovation and efficiency.

Disclaimer : Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article is a paid publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever.

 

 

 

