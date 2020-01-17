'Beyond any formal recognition': SC dismisses petition seeking Bharat Ratna for Mahatma Gandhi

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition seeking Bharat Ratna for the father of the nation Mahatma Gandhi.

The plea sought direction from the Supreme Court to the Union of India for conferring the country's highest award to Mahatma Gandhi.

A 3-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India SA Bobde, also comprising of Justices BR Gavai and Surya Kant, declined to pass an order regarding the matter.

Justice Bobde observed that Gandhi is beyond any formal recognition. ''Mahatma Gandhi is much higher than the Bharat Ratna,'' he said.

The SC bench also told the petitioner to make a representation to the government on this issue.

It is to be noted that there were petitions filed in the Supreme Court previously on the same which were rejected.