Beware travelers! Waiting for more than 8 mins at Bengaluru Airport to now fetch heavy fines, check charges, new rules

To ease passenger movement and reduce congestion, the Bangalore International Airport Limited will introduce a lane segregation system to prevent long waiting of private cabs and vehicles at the pickup zone of Kempegowda International Airport.

Now waiting for more than 8 mins at Bengaluru Airport will be charged for

To ease passenger movement and reduce congestion, the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) will introduce a lane segregation system to prevent long waiting of private cabs and vehicles at the pick up zone of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), India's third busiest airport after Delhi and Mumbai.

What are the new rules at Bengaluru Airport?

BIAL said that private cars and cabs create an artificial congestion by waiting for long hours in airport's pick up zones while disturbing traffic flow and passengers and drivers. To remove this hurdle while improving the overall security and movement at the airport, a lane segregation system will be put in place.

The move will help enforce strict compliance, prevent unauthorised parking, and reduce waiting time. This is mainly done to eliminate the problem of congestion in the pick-up zone in front of the terminals due long waiting times of private vehicles.

How much do people have to pay?

“The airport will give eight minutes (much higher than international standards) of free use of the zone for all the users beyond which there will be ₹150/- charges for overstay from 8-13 minutes, and Rs 300/- charges for 13-18 minutes. Any vehicle overstaying beyond 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, and applicable fines and towing charges will be levied,” BIAL stated.

As per the new rule, all private (white-board) vehicles can use the designated arrival pick-up zones at Terminals 1 and 2 without fees for the first eight minutes, Moneycontrol said in a report. In case a vehicle waits longer, the driver will need to pay applicable charges, which are:

-Rs 150 for waiting between eight to 13 minutes

-Rs 300 for 13 to 18 minutes

-Vehicles staying for more than 18 minutes will be towed to the nearest police station, with fines and towing fees.

This means that if a vehicle misuses or overstay inside the zone more than the allowed time limits they will be charged.

These rules will come into effect from December 8.

According to BIAL, which operates the KIA, the airport serves around 130,000 passengers every day and on a daily basis around 100,000 vehicles use the airport’s road network that puts burden on it's facilities especially the kerbside (drop-off and pick-up lanes) in front of the terminals.