FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'

Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details

'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal

Ram Kapoor credits Gautami Kapoor for family support, admits he was an 'absent father' for nearly 10 years

India vs South Africa Super 8s, T20 World Cup 2026 Live streaming: When and where to watch IND vs SA match live on TV, online?

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

'Expose them and make vulnerable': South Africa coach Shukri Conrad sends stern warning to India before crucial Super 8 encounter

Big blow for Team India! Mohammed Siraj doubtful for T20 World Cup Super 8 clash vs South Africa after painful net injury

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026

Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story

Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony

In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India

Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at

HomeIndia

INDIA

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Feb 21, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top
UGC has released a list of 32 fake universities across India
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education. Delhi tops the list with the highest number of fake universities, at 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh and others.  

UGC has urged students to first validate the recognition status of institutions before getting admission. The Commission, which comes under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said that these institutions are not recognised by either the Central Government or any State Government. Giving a reference of Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, its notice highlighted that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity. 

Delhi tops the list  

Delhi has the highest number of fake universities after which stands Uttar Pradesh, according to UGC.  

Fake universities: State-wise list 

Delhi - 12 

Uttar Pradesh - 4 

Andhra Pradesh - 2 

Karnataka - 2 

Kerala - 2 

Maharashtra - 2 

Puducherry - 2 

West Bengal - 2 

Arunachal Pradesh - 1 

Haryana - 1 

Jharkhand - 1 

Rajasthan – 1 

List of fake universities 

Delhi 

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU) 

Institute of Management and Engineering 

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University 

Commercial University Ltd. 

United Nations University 

Vocational University 

ADR-Centric Juridical University 

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering 

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment 

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University) 

National Institute of Management Solution 

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology 

Uttar Pradesh: 

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj 

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh 

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow 

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida 

Andhra Pradesh  

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur 

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam 

Arunachal Pradesh  

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine 

Haryana 

Magic & Art University, Faridabad 

Jharkhand  

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi 

Karnataka  

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur 

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru 

Kerala 

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode 

St John's University 

Maharashtra 

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur 

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur 

Puducherry 

Usha Latchumanan College of Education 

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education 

Rajasthan  

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi 

West Bengal  

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata 

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'
Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date, crime thriller to hit theatres in May 2026
Anurag Kashyap's Bobby Deol-starrer Bandar locks worldwide release date
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit, says 'not laziness but rib fracture'
The 50: Karan Patel's team reacts to backlash for his underperformance and exit
Shakira India Tour 2026: Colombian singer to perform in Delhi and Mumbai in April; check dates, venues, ticket details
Shakira India Tour 2026: Check dates, venues, ticket details
'Mera kya lena dena usse?’: Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup semifinal
Mohammad Amir refuses to back down, again claims India won’t reach T20 World Cup
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi? Married into famous politician family, has dreamy love story
Who is IAS Pari Bishnoi IAS officer who married into famous politician family, h
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Mehendi and Haldi ceremony
In Pics | Sophie Shine exudes desi vibes in lehenga at her Haldi ceremony
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at 5 largest Mosques in India
Ramadan 2026: From Bara Imambara to Aqsa Mosque, here's a look at
Who is Ishani Johar? Ex-wife of CSK star Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Meet Ishani Johar, ex-wife of Rahul Chahar, separated after 4 years of marriage
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie 'mother' going viral? Internet says, 'heartbroken'
Why is baby Monkey with his orangutan stuffed plushie going viral?
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement