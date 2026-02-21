Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

Sargun Mehta strongly denies pregnancy rumours with husband Ravi Dubey: 'Just calm down and stop spreading baseless news'
INDIA
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education.
The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education. Delhi tops the list with the highest number of fake universities, at 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh and others.
UGC has urged students to first validate the recognition status of institutions before getting admission. The Commission, which comes under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said that these institutions are not recognised by either the Central Government or any State Government. Giving a reference of Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, its notice highlighted that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity.
Delhi has the highest number of fake universities after which stands Uttar Pradesh, according to UGC.
Delhi - 12
Uttar Pradesh - 4
Andhra Pradesh - 2
Karnataka - 2
Kerala - 2
Maharashtra - 2
Puducherry - 2
West Bengal - 2
Arunachal Pradesh - 1
Haryana - 1
Jharkhand - 1
Rajasthan – 1
World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)
Institute of Management and Engineering
All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University
Commercial University Ltd.
United Nations University
Vocational University
ADR-Centric Juridical University
Indian Institute of Science and Engineering
Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment
Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)
National Institute of Management Solution
Mountain Institute of Management & Technology
Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh
Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow
Mahamaya Technical University, Noida
Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur
Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine
Magic & Art University, Faridabad
Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi
Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur
Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru
International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode
St John's University
Raja Arabic University, Nagpur
National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur
Usha Latchumanan College of Education
Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education
Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi
Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata
Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata