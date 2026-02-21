Beware of these fake universities: UGC releases list with this city at top

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a list of 32 educational institutions across India pretending to be accredited universities but are fake. The statutory body has also warned students that their degrees are not eligible for employment and higher education. Delhi tops the list with the highest number of fake universities, at 12, followed by Uttar Pradesh and others.

UGC has urged students to first validate the recognition status of institutions before getting admission. The Commission, which comes under the Department of Higher Education, Ministry of Education, said that these institutions are not recognised by either the Central Government or any State Government. Giving a reference of Sections 2(f) and 3 of the UGC Act, its notice highlighted that degrees issued by these entities have no legal validity.

Delhi has the highest number of fake universities after which stands Uttar Pradesh, according to UGC.

Fake universities: State-wise list

Delhi - 12

Uttar Pradesh - 4

Andhra Pradesh - 2

Karnataka - 2

Kerala - 2

Maharashtra - 2

Puducherry - 2

West Bengal - 2

Arunachal Pradesh - 1

Haryana - 1

Jharkhand - 1

Rajasthan – 1

List of fake universities

Delhi

World Peace of United Nations University (WPUNU)

Institute of Management and Engineering

All India Institute of Public & Physical Health Sciences (AIIPHS) State Government University

Commercial University Ltd.

United Nations University

Vocational University

ADR-Centric Juridical University

Indian Institute of Science and Engineering

Viswakarma Open University for Self-Employment

Adhyatmik Vishwavidyalaya (Spiritual University)

National Institute of Management Solution

Mountain Institute of Management & Technology

Uttar Pradesh:

Gandhi Hindi Vidyapith, Prayagraj

Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose University (Open University), Aligarh

Bhartiya Shiksha Parishad, Lucknow

Mahamaya Technical University, Noida

Andhra Pradesh

Christ New Testament Deemed University, Guntur

Bible Open University of India, Visakhapatnam

Arunachal Pradesh

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine

Haryana

Magic & Art University, Faridabad

Jharkhand

Daksha University (Vocational and Life Skill Education), Ranchi

Karnataka

Sarva Bharatiya Shiksha Peeth, Tumkur

Global Human Peace University, Bengaluru

Kerala

International Islamic University of Prophetic Medicine (IIUPM), Kozhikode

St John's University

Maharashtra

Raja Arabic University, Nagpur

National Backward Krushi Vidyapeeth, Solapur

Puducherry

Usha Latchumanan College of Education

Sree Bodhi Academy of Higher Education

Rajasthan

Rajeev Gandhi Institute of Technology & Management, Bhiwadi

West Bengal

Indian Institute of Alternative Medicine, Kolkata

Institute of Alternative Medicine and Research, Kolkata