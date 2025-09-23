Beware Microsoft Edge users! Indian government issues an urgent warning for...

The government issued warnings to users about the vulnerabilities, which could allow attackers to bypass device security and access stored data. These vulnerabilities, highlighted by CERT-In with a high severity rating in the last few days.

The Indian government has been alerted about multiple security risks affecting the Microsoft Edge browser. The government issued warnings to users about the vulnerabilities, which could allow attackers to bypass device security and access stored data. These vulnerabilities, highlighted by CERT-In with a high severity rating in the last few days.

Microsoft Edge security risk

The agency cited multiple vulnerabilities that exist due to issues like use-after-free in Serviceworker and Inappropriate implementation in Mojo. “Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to use-after-free in ServiceWorker and Inappropriate implementation in Mojo. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website," the note said.

The attackers can exploit vulnerabilities to execute code remotely, they can cause system crashes or freezes and access sensitive data. To avoid being attacked, users should avoid opening emails from unknown senders. They should refrain from downloading attachments from unfamiliar sources and clicking on suspicious links. They are required to keep the browser and software up-to-date.

Who is affected

Anybody using the Microsoft Edge browser on their PC or system can be targeted because of these issues. Those using the Microsoft Edge version before 140.0.3485.66 should update the browser for their system right away to avoid security risks. To update the browser, click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Then hover over ‘Help and Feedback’ and click on ‘About Microsoft Edge’. The browser will automatically look for a new version and update to the latest one.