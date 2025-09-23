Beware Microsoft Edge users! Indian government issues an urgent warning for...

Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?

Katrina Kaif flaunts her baby bump, announces pregnancy with Vicky Kaushal in adorable post: 'On our way to...'

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'

GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details

Shreyas Iyer steps down as India A captain hours before crucial Australia match, leaves team immediately, reports claim...

'False statue of false Hindu God': Trump's party leader questioning Hanuman Statue in Texas sparks outrage amid US-India trade tensions

This is world's most expensive hotel suite with 12 lavish bedrooms, bulletproof windows; one night stay costs whopping Rs 88 lakh, it is located in...

'Itne paas hoke bhi...’: Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor caught ignoring each other at event, watch viral video

Gut Health Tips: AIIMS doctor warns against these 10 morning mistakes

Irfan Pathan sends STRONG message to Haris Rauf, Sahibzada Farhan after their controversial celebration during IND vs PAK match: ‘If you mess…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Benjamin Netanyahu accept it?

Donald Trump set to unveil Gaza peace plan, will Hamas and Netanyahu accept it?

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday shower love on parents-to-be, 'Screaming crying all at once...'

Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal pregnancy: B-town celebs shower love on parents-to-be

GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors; This automaker now offers…; check details

GST 2.0 boosts big Navratri sales for Hyundai, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from

Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms

Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia

Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection

HomeIndia

INDIA

Beware Microsoft Edge users! Indian government issues an urgent warning for...

The government issued warnings to users about the vulnerabilities, which could allow attackers to bypass device security and access stored data. These vulnerabilities, highlighted by CERT-In with a high severity rating in the last few days.

Latest News

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Sep 23, 2025, 01:08 PM IST

Beware Microsoft Edge users! Indian government issues an urgent warning for...
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

The Indian government has been alerted about multiple security risks affecting the Microsoft Edge browser. The government issued warnings to users about the vulnerabilities, which could allow attackers to bypass device security and access stored data. These vulnerabilities, highlighted by CERT-In with a high severity rating in the last few days. 

Microsoft Edge security risk

The agency cited multiple vulnerabilities that exist due to issues like use-after-free in Serviceworker and Inappropriate implementation in Mojo. “Multiple vulnerabilities exist in Microsoft Edge due to use-after-free in ServiceWorker and Inappropriate implementation in Mojo. A remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities by persuading a victim to visit a specially crafted website," the note said.

The attackers can exploit vulnerabilities to execute code remotely, they can cause system crashes or freezes and access sensitive data. To avoid being attacked, users should avoid opening emails from unknown senders. They should refrain from downloading attachments from unfamiliar sources and clicking on suspicious links. They are required to keep the browser and software up-to-date. 

Who is affected

Anybody using the Microsoft Edge browser on their PC or system can be targeted because of these issues. Those using the Microsoft Edge version before 140.0.3485.66 should update the browser for their system right away to avoid security risks.  To update the browser, click on the three-dot menu in the top-right corner. Then hover over ‘Help and Feedback’ and click on ‘About Microsoft Edge’. The browser will automatically look for a new version and update to the latest one. 

 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October? Here's what we know so far
Rishabh Pant to miss 2-match Test series against West Indies in October?
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI president, explains how decision was made
'For the next term...': Rajeev Shukla officially confirms name of new BCCI prez
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore-packed saga
Kantara Chapter 1 trailer: Rishab Shetty roars as a fierce warrior in a folklore
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits, promises to wear saree for him, says ‘ek din main...'
Rise and Fall: Dhanashree Verma breaks down as Pawan Singh exits
Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for CPEC 2 project, calls it last opportunity from China
Pakistan’s desperate move, PM Shehbaz Sharif urges ministries to work harder for
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Deepika Padukone dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; here are 7 other films she was reportedly removed from
Deepika dropped from Kalki 2898 AD sequel; 7 other films she was removed from
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic-size pool, private theatre, luxury spa, bedroom sized bathrooms
Step inside Rakesh Roshan’s hilltop Khandala mansion with Olympic size pool
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's rumoured love connection after Natasa Stankovic and Jasmin Walia
Who is Mahieka Sharma? Hardik Pandya's latest rumoured love connection
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, left high-paying job in Switzerland to become civil servant, cracked UPSC exam with AIR...
Meet IAS Ambika Raina, as beautiful as Bollywood actress, cracked UPSC exam with
From Ritesh Agarwal's 16,000 crores to Deepinder Goyal's 15,000 crores, Namita Thapar's 600 crores: A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
A look at net worth, lifestyle of Shark Tank judges
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE