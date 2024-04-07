Betul Madhya Pradesh Lok Sabha constituency: Check polling date, candidates list, past election results

The Lok Sabha elections are set to take place later this year, scheduled for April-May. The Election Commission of India has released the final schedule for voting and result announcement for the Betul Lok Sabha constituency.

Betul is one among the 29 parliamentary constituencies in Madhya Pradesh. As per the statistics from the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections, Betul has an approximate total of 1,737,437 registered voters. In the previous election, held in 2019, the voter turnout in Betul stood at 78.18%.

Betul Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dates

Betul Lok Sabha Election 2024: Counting Date, Results

Betul Constituency Lok Sabha Election 2024: Candidates

The notification of the election schedule kick-starts the process of filing nomination process for candidates from major political parties as well as independents. Some parties had already revealed their candidate lists before the polls were announced, while others revealed their candidates as the election progressed across phases. As of now, Durga Das Uikey from BJP and Ramu Tekam from INC has declared their candidates.

Betul Lok Sabha Election 2024: Past results

In the Lok Sabha elections of 2019, Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey from the BJP emerged victorious in the Betul constituency, securing 811,248 votes. Ramu Tekam (advocate) from the INC secured 451,007 votes. The total number of votes cast in the Durga Das (D.D.) Uikey constituency amounted to 1,358,336.