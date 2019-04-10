Better chance of peace talks with India if Modi wins election: Imran Khan

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday said there may be a better chance of peace talks with India if Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins the upcoming general election.

Khan said that if the next Indian government were led by the Congress party, it might be too scared to talk to Pakistan, fearing a backlash from the right.

"Perhaps if the BJP - a right-wing party - wins, some kind of settlement in Kashmir could be reached," Khan told a small group of foreign journalists in an interview, Reuters reported.

Khan said this was despite the massive alienation that Muslims in Kashmir and Muslims in general were facing in Modi's India.

"I never thought I would see what is happening in India right now," said the cricketer-turned-politician. "Muslim-ness is being attacked," he said.

Khan said Indian Muslims he knew who many years ago had been happy about their situation in India were now very worried by extreme Hindu nationalism.

Comparing Modi with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Khan said both leaders were electioneering based on "fear and nationalist feeling".

Khan said the BJP's promise to repeal Article 35A of the Constitution, which ensures special land rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, was a major concern, though it could also be electioneering.

The BJP released its manifesto on Monday, reiterating its commitment to repeal Article 370, which given Jammu and Kashmir a special status, and Article 35A, which allows the state's legislature to define permanent residents.

The Pakistani Prime Minister added that Islamabad was determined to dismantle all Pakistan-based terrorists in the country and that the government had full support from Pakistan's powerful army for the programme.

Khan said Kashmir was a political struggle and there was no military solution, adding that Kashmiris suffered if armed militants from Pakistan came across the border, leading to Indian army crackdowns.

Relations between Pakistan and India reached a crisis point in February after a suicide bombing killed 40 CRPF jawans in Pulwama.

The February 14 attack was claimed by Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed but Islamabad denied responsibility. Twelve days later, the Indian Air Force carried out cross border air strikes against terror training camp in Pakistan's Balakot.

A day later Pakistan responded with its jets crossing the border to target Indian military installations but were pushed back. India lost a MiG-21 jet and in the dogfight and also shot down an F-16 of the Pakistani Air Force.

Pollsters say Modi and the BJP's re-election bid got a boost from a wave of patriotism after the suicide bomb attack and the Indian government's response.

Khan said there was still the possibility if the polls turn against Modi in the next few weeks that India could take some further military action against Pakistan.

Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi warned on Sunday that Islamabad had "reliable intelligence" that India would attack again this month. India described the claim as irresponsible.

Khan said that it was vital for Pakistan to have peace with its neighbours, Afghanistan, India and Iran, if it was to have the kind of economy needed to pull 100 million people out of poverty.

Election for 543 Lok Sabha is to be held in seven phases and will begin from 11 April and end on 19 May. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(With Reuters inputs)