'Beta, we will ensure justice': Punjab CM Amarinder Singh condoles brutal attack on cricketer Suresh Raina's family

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Tuesday condoled the death of family members of cricketer Suresh Raina in an attack by robbers at their house in Punjab's Pathankot. The Punjab Chief Minister also assured that a special investigation team will probe the brutal attack and the Punjab Police has been tasked to identify and arrest the culprits at the earliest. He promised that the administration "will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice".

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 02, 2020, 09:00 AM IST

"Condole the brutal attack on kin of @ImRaina in Pathankot. Have ordered SIT probe into the case and have asked @DGPPunjabPolice to identify & arrest the culprits at the earliest. Beta, my DC & SSP have met the family and we will make sure that the guilty are brought to justice," Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh tweeted.

 

 

The Punjab Police also confirmed on Tuesday that a Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the alleged killing of cricketer Suresh Raina's uncle and cousin case.

"We are taking the case seriously. Special Investigation Team (SIT) is probing the case. We are conducting raids at different locations," Prabhjot Singh Virk, SP Pathankot told news agency ANI.

Earlier in the day, Raina said that his uncle and cousin were killed in an alleged attack by robbers in the Pathankot district of Punjab and had requested the Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh to look into the matter.

"What happened to my family is (in) Punjab was beyond horrible. My uncle was slaughtered to death, my bua & both my cousins had severe injuries. Unfortunately, my cousin also passed away last night after battling for life for days. My bua is still very very critical and is on life support," Raina tweeted.

Raina further said that his family is still not aware as to who was behind this attack. Last week, the cricketer had pulled out of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 due to personal reasons.

Raina`s 58-year-old uncle succumbed to fatal injuries sustained during an attack by armed robbers in a Punjab town. A group of four members of the notorious `Kale Kachhewala` gang had attacked the family while asleep on the terrace of their residence, police said.

The incident occurred in Thariyal village near Madhopur in Pathankot district on the night of August 19. The robbers were armed with lethal weapons.

Raina retired from international cricket on August 15, alongside former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

 

(With agency inputs)

