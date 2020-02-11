'Best wishes to AAP': Rahul Gandhi congratulates Arvind Kejriwal on 'winning Delhi assembly elections'

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday congratulated Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on winning a massive mandate in the Delhi Assembly Election 2020.

Gandhi took to Twitter to wish Kejriwal, congratulated Kejriwal and his party, with a short post.

"My best wishes & congratulations to Mr Kejriwal and the AAP on winning the Delhi Assembly elections," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Though Congress failed to open its account in the 2020 Delhi state assembly polls, the grand old party, in general, was seen to have displayed a favourable stance towards the mandate.

The counting of votes for the Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 is underway. As per early trends, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has taken a clear lead.

The ruling AAP was locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress. As it now stands, the AAP has won 35 seats and is currently leading in 63 seats while the BJP has won 3 seats and is leading in only 4 seats. It is now clear that AAP will come back to power with a resounding majority.

The Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

Tight security arrangements have also been put in place at various centres across the national capital with strong rooms storing the EVMs placed under three-layer security.

There are 672 candidates -- 593 men and 79 women - in the fray for 70 seats of Delhi assembly.

There are 13 rounds of counting and postal ballots will be counted first and EVMs will be opened only after the counting of ballots.