'Best thing for prevention is...': Read Uttar Pradesh government's advisory on tomato flu

The Uttar Pradesh government has issued an advisory on tomato flu which is a hand foot and mouth disease (HFMD). Tomato flu is identified by the symptom of tomato-shaped blisters.

The advisory issued by the Uttar Pradesh government read, "The best thing for prevention is maintaining proper hygiene and sanitisation of the surroundings. Parents should tell their children not to hug or touch other children having fever or rash symptoms."

It is important to note that the advisory has been shared with all the Chief Medical Officers (CMO) of UP's 75 districts by the infectious disease/vector-borne disease department. Tomato flu occurs mainly in children under 10 years of age, but adults can be infected as well.

The advisory also clarified that Tomato flu has symptoms similar to other viral infections (fever, fatigue, body ache, and rashes), but is not related to SARS-CoV2, monkeypox, dengue, or chikungunya.

Dr Abhishek Shukla, secretary general, Association of International Doctors, said, "Among children, the primary symptoms are like other viral infections such as fever, rashes, and pain in joints. Tomato flu is a self-limiting disease and there is no specific drug to treat it. Hence, the best option is to adhere to preventive measures of proper hygiene."

The advisory has also mentioned ways to take samples from suspected cases and how to transport them to the lab. Manoj Agrawal, CMO, Lucknow, said, "We have circulated the advisory to all medical institutes, including the KGMU, SGPGI, district level hospitals, and private hospitals to follow the protocol."

India's first tomato flu case was reported in Kerala's Kollam district on May 6, 2022.