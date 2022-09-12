Best Canada immigration and PR visa consultant in Mumbai, India

Y-Axis has a team of expert and knowledgeable professionals. They are experienced in providing guidance regarding the Canada immigration visa. You may have plans to migrate to Canada or any other country but you may not want to waste your time and career. In such a case, you can contact an immigration consultant in Mumbai and Y-Axis is a popular immigration consultant in the city.

If freshers want to immigrate to Canada, they may face different types of confusions as many questions can arise in their minds. The questions can be related to the following factors:

Can we get a PR visa in Canada?

Is there any option of temporary work visa?

How can I get a job in Canada?

How can I apply for PR visa in Canada?

What are the programs under which we can apply for different types of visas?

What are the different types of visas for which we can apply?

Do I need a job offer to apply for a visa?

If I go on a visitor visa, can I stay and work in Canada?

What are the options of education in Canada?

What are the requirements for getting a Canadian citizenship?

Besides all these questions, applicants may also have the questions regarding the budget that they have to make to stay in Canada. It is better to hire an immigration consultant who can help you in applying for a visa and make your application successful.

Factors to be considered while hiring an immigration consultant

The professionals immigration consultancy should be experienced so that they can provide the information required to apply for a visa.

Immigration consultants will not promise to get you a visa. They will only guide you through the processes of getting a visa.

They will help you in filling out your forms and they will also let you know about the requirements needed for a particular visa.

The immigration consultants will also help in arranging interviews with a visa officer.

The immigration consultants will help you in the paperwork and they will also proofread your application.

Contact their references to know about their performance and expertise.

The team has the knowledge of handling the immigration procedures and they give their time to the clients to tell their problem. The solutions are provided accordingly with minimal charges.

The immigration consultants should have the knowledge of PR visas, LMIA and other things related to the Canadian immigration.

About Y-Axis

Y-Axis has started its operations in 1999 and it has emerged as a leading immigration consultant in India and abroad. There are many branches of the company in different cities. The company is providing its visa consultancy services for the people in Mumbai and helping the Mumbaikars to migrate to Canada.

Y-Axis Mumbai

Getting a visa to immigrate to a country needs a lot of time and effort. It is better if applicants contact an immigration consultant in Mumbai and make their application successful. Y-Axis is a popular name in the immigration industry in Mumbai. The organization has a lot of success stories which is more than a million. Y-Axis provides free counseling sessions and that is the reason it has become a one stop solution for different types of problems related to immigration.

Y-Axis, a dedicated immigration consultant

There are many immigration consultants in Mumbai but Y-Axis is a reputed consultant. The organization has built its reputation due to its transparent process and providing services of high quality. There are five branches of Y-Axis and we will discuss them here.

Y-Axis Andheri Mumbai

Y-Axis Andheri branch started its operations in June 2008. The area of the office is 2200 square feet and the number of staff is 40. Y-Axis Andheri branch provides the counseling services to more than 200 people in a single day. People usually come to the branch to get the information about Australia and Canada immigration.

Y-Axis Bandra

Y-Axis Bandra branch was started in 2017 ad it is the third branch of the company in Mumbai. The office is located in the Bandra-Kurla complex and it also shares the space with the United States Mumbai Consulate and British Deputy High Commission.

Y-Axis Thane

Y-Axis Thane is the fourth branch in Mumbai and it provides services with the help of efficient workforce. Y-Axis has established itself as one of the reputed consultant in Thane.

Y-Axis Goregaon

Y-Axis Goregaon is the latest addition in the branches of Y-Axis.

Y-Axis Vashi

Y-Axis Vashi is another branch on Mumbai and it is helping the people to migrate to Canada and other countries of their choice.

Why people are choosing Y-Axis as immigration consultant?

People have the ambition to study, work, or invest in a foreign country Y-Axis is a reliable and trustworthy immigration and visa consultant and the expert staff is always ready to resolve all the problems related to immigration.

What Y-Axis can do for its clients?

The first thing that Y-Axis will provide to its clients is the free counseling. People in Mumbai can walk in to any branch of Y-Axis in Mumbai and hold a meeting with a representative. The Y-Axis office will guide you for all your concerns whether you want to study, work, or invest overseas.

The requirement of visa is different for each person and the country to which an immigrant wants to migrate. That is the reason that cost of processing of the application and processing also differs.

Come to Y-Axis for study

If you want to study overseas, we will provide the following services:

Free counseling

You can come to Y-Axis for free counseling and the professionals will let you know about the best educational institutions and courses that will help the people in making their career.

Recommendation for the course

Y-Axis will recommend you the courses according to your academics.

Admission

Y-Axis will support in getting admission to the right college or educational institution. The company will also support the application procedure till the time the process of admission is completed.

Statement of Purpose or Letter of Recommendation

Y-Axis will also help in getting SOP or LOR and it can act as the best SOP consultant.

Student visas

We help the students in applying for student visas. We provide all the services which include

Complete document checklist

Processing of the applications

Requirements for the student visa

Filling of the application forms

Updates and follow ups

Job Search

Our experts have the ability to create strategy that will help you in looking out the industry trends in the country of your choice. This will help you in getting the jobs easily. Y-Axis will load your profile on various job portals and our representatives will do their best to make your profile strong on different platforms. Y-Axis will provide you help at every step so that you can apply for a student visa successfully.

Countries for which provide guidance for migration

Here are the countries for which we will provide guidance so that you can migrate to these countries.

Australia

Canada

Germany

The USA

The UK

Austria

Singapore

Quebec

Hong Kong

Services provided by Y-Axis

There are different purposes for which people want to migrate to different countries. We help our clients to fulfill their dreams by providing the following services.

Work Overseas

Study Overseas

Invest Overseas

Visit Overseas

Migrate Overseas

Eligibility Criteria

There are different eligibility criteria and the clients have to meet these criteria to qualify for the visa that they are applying. Y-Axis provides free tools to check the eligibility criteria for each client.

*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Score Calculator.

Coaching Services

Visa applications for most of the countries require language proficiency tests. These tests include

PTE

IELTS

TOEFL

GRE

GMAT

SAT

Counseling for visas

We will provide counseling for different types of visas which are as follows:

PR Visa

Visitor Visa

Study Visa

Business Visa

Investor Visa

Dependent Visa

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below:

PR Visas: Canada, Australia

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant .

