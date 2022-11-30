Best Canada immigration and PR visa consultant in Chennai, India

November 29: Many people in Chennai have the dream of migrating to Canada. The country has been considered as the best place to live and study or work. Individuals feel that they will have to give a lot of time for immigration and visa processing and they do not want to take any risk.

People need to take the help of an immigration consultant who can guide them and help in streamlining the process.

Factors to choose a consultant

Choosing a consultant is a difficult task as the applicants have to check many things before finalizing one. Here are the factors which should be considered to choose a consultant

Provision of proper guidance

The consultant must have the ability to provide proper guidance to the clients. There are different types of visas and the consultants must have the knowledge of all of them so that streamlining the process is easy. They should also know the type of requirements needed for a particular visa.

Ability to deal with complex issues

There are situations in which the applications of the applicants are stuck due to various factors like insufficient information, lack of requirements, and many others.

Guidance should be provided properly

Candidates can apply for different types of visas in Canada and the consultants should have the knowledge about all the visas. The consultants have to let the candidates know about the visas for which they are eligible.

Canada invites people through different types of programs like Express Entry and Provincial Nominee Program. Consultants should know about all these programs and the streams under these programs.

Critical issues should be easily resolved

Applicants may get trapped in various critical issues due to which their application can get stuck. Consultants need to deal with all the critical issues to help the candidates in submitting the application successfully.

The presentation of the application should be good

The application has to be presented in a good format as it has to go through various authorities who verify the information available in the application. Consultants will help the applicants to get the requirements and fill out the application properly.

Updated knowledge of immigration rules

The immigration consultants need to update themselves regularly regarding the immigration rules. This updated knowledge will not create any problems and delays in sending an application.

Y-Axis is a one-stop organization that provides solutions to all the problems.

Y-Axis Chennai

Y-Axis has opened its first branch in Chennai in 2003. The location of this office is in St. Nichols Road, Chetpet. The office has completed more than 15 years and it is providing excellent immigration services to the citizens of Chennai.

These services have helped the company to establish itself as an experienced consultant in the immigration and visa industry. Another branch of the company is located in Adyar. People can come to these offices for free counseling.

Services provided by Y-Axis

Individuals want to move abroad to work, study, visit, or migrate. Y-Axis provides guidance to the applicants on the basis of the purpose. Y-Axis never sells anything. It can be contacted for counseling.

The professionals will listen and understand your preferences and provide guidance to migrate to the country appropriate for the applicants.

Eligibility Evaluation Report

Y-Axis will provide an Eligibility Evaluation Report in which the following things will be included:

Score Card

Country Profile

Occupation Profile

Documentation List

Cost and Time Estimate

How Y-Axis helps the clients?

Y-Axis starts its process by providing a detailed checklist of the requirements The process of the requirements for a PR visa differs depending on the country. Besides the general requirements, specific requirements may also be needed for some of the countries. Y-Axis will help the individuals to gather all the requirements to get the PR visa.

Countries to be considered

Y-Axis considers the following countries for which it provides guidance:

Australia

Canada

Germany

The USA

The UK

Austria

Singapore

Quebec

Hong Kong

Types of services

Individuals migrate overseas for different reasons. The visa application differs from one person to another. Here are the services that Y-Axis provides to the applicants:

Work Overseas

Study Overseas

Invest Overseas

Visit Overseas

Migrate Overseas

Types of visas

We provide guidance for the following types of visas:

PR Visa

Visitor Visa

Study Visa

Business Visa

Investor Visa

Dependent Visa

Coaching Services

Language proficiency is a requirement as the eligibility criteria of many countries include it. Candidates have to give any of the following exams to qualify the eligibility.

IELTS

TOEFL

GRE

GMAT

SAT

PTE

Y-Axis provides coaching services for all these exams at a nominal cost. The timings for the classes are flexible and it will not disturb the routine of the clients.

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.

PR Visas: Canada, Australia,

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant .

(Above mentioned article is a Consumer connect initiative, This article does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL, and IDPL claims no responsibility whatsoever)