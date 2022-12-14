Best Australia immigration and PR visa consultant in Bangalore, India

Getting a visa for Australia and other countries can be a tedious job and many people who have a dream of going overseas for their career do not want to waste time. Going to Australia or any other country is a lifetime opportunity and nobody wants to lose this opportunity.

Many freshers who do not have any experience regarding immigration may get confused as a lot of questions may arise in their minds. Some of the major questions that are taken into consideration are as follows:

Where to apply for the visa?

Which type of visa is better to fulfill my dream?

Which visa will help me to get permanent residence?

How much time do I need to stay in a country to get citizenship?

Which country provides education at a low cost?

In which country can I go without having a job offer?

What is the duration of different kinds of visas?

If I leave the country for some time, will my permanent resident status be declined?

How much time does it take to process a visa?

What is the validity for different kinds of visas?

What are the eligibility criteria for different kinds of visas?

There can also be questions regarding budget and the living expenses in a particular country.

All these questions can be answered by an immigration consultant. People in Bengaluru who want to migrate to Australia can contact Y-Axis, which is a reputed immigration and visa consultant in the city.

Factors to be considered while choosing an immigration consultant

There are many immigration consultants in Bengaluru and people need to check which consultant can help them in resolving their problems and guide them to migrate to Australia. The factors below have to be considered while choosing an immigration consultant.

Knowledge of Australian Immigration Laws

If you are planning to migrate to Australia, you need to check whether the consultants have the updated knowledge of the Australian immigration laws.

Communication skills should be excellent

The communication skills of the consultants should be excellent. They need to understand your problem and provide a solution. The consultant should be friendly and has the ability to discuss everything with the clients.

Y-Axis is the best immigration consultant in Bengaluru. The professionals of the company have the ability to deal with all the problems. There are millions of success stories as the company provided guidance to the clients to migrate to the country of their choice.

Y-Axis Bengaluru

Bangalore, now known as Bengaluru, is a cosmopolitan city in which rapid industrialization is going on. The office of Y-Axis is located in Koramangala which was launched in 2000. The office is located on the 11th floor of the Prestige Meridian. The fourth office of Y-Axis is located in Whitefield. The company has been associated to Bengaluru for more than 20 years.

We are one of the best visa agents in Bengaluru and we have provided assistance to many Bangaloreans to migrate to Australia and other countries of their choice. People from Bengaluru can go to Australia to invest, study, and work. The company will provide all the guidance for the visa and immigration requirements.

Services that Y-Axis provides

Y-Axis has started its services from Hyderabad in 1999. The company has a commitment that it will help its clients to achieve their ambitions to go to the country of their choice. The company is using the latest technology and efficient staff and that is the reason it is enlisted among the top ten immigration consultants.

Y-Axis will help the people to immigrate to different countries like Austria, Singapore, Germany, the UK, the USA, Australia, and Canada. Most of the enquiries in Y-Axis Bengaluru come for Australia immigration. Besides this, the enquiries also come for USA and Canada.

You will get unbiased advice from the company and the process is also very transparent. The anti-fraud policy of the company is very strict and the process is streamlined. The services are available are competitive prices and your time will also not be wasted.

Y-Axis always keeps updating the knowledge regarding the immigration laws of Australia and other countries.

Countries for which provide guidance for migration

Here are the countries for which we will provide guidance so that you can migrate to these countries.

Australia

Canada

Germany

The USA

The UK

Austria

Singapore

Quebec

Hong Kong

Services provided by Y-Axis

There are different purposes for which people want to migrate to different countries. We help our clients to fulfill their dreams by providing the following services.

Work Overseas

Study Overseas

Invest Overseas

Visit Overseas

Migrate Overseas

Eligibility criteria:

There are different eligibility criteria and the clients have to meet these criteria to qualify for the visa that they are applying. Y-Axis provides free tools to check the eligibility criteria for each client.

*Check your eligibility criteria for Australia, UK, Canada, and Germany through Y-Axis Immigration Score Calculator.

Coaching services

Visa applications for most of the countries require language proficiency tests. These tests include

PTE

IELTS

TOEFL

GRE

GMAT

SAT

Counseling for visas

We will provide counseling for different types of visas which are as follows:

PR Visa

Visitor Visa

Study Visa

Business Visa

Investor Visa

Dependent Visa

Y-Axis flagship services

Y-Axis provides many services and these are listed below.

PR Visas: Canada, Australia,

Migrate: Canada, Australia, the UK, Germany, USA, Hong Kong, Austria, Quebec, Singapore, Denmark, and Austria,

Study: Canada, Australia, France, UK, Germany, USA, Europe, Ireland, Denmark, Finland, and Luxembourg

Work: Canada, Canada –PNP, FSTP, Australia, Australia Skilled Migration, Australia Graduate Work Visa, TSS, UK Tier 2, USA H-1B, Hong Kong, QMAS, South Africa, and Ireland.

Dependant Visas: Canada, Canada Parent Migration, Australia, Australia Parent Migration, UK, USA, and Belgium.

Y-Axis Free Counselling

If you have any plans to visit overseas, you can book a free counseling with Y-Axis, the leading immigration consultant .

