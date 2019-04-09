Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency: Candidates for 2019 LS poll, past results, all updates

According to political pundits, Odisha may turn out to be the most fascinating story of this Lok Sabha election. Long being a BJD fortress, there has been a steady churn with a slew of leaders ditching Naveen Patnaik to join BJP just ahead of elections.

Elections in Odisha have been divided into four phase and in the first Berhampur along with three other seats will be locking their preference on April 11. In Odisha, assembly and Lok Sabha elections are taking place simultaneously. Berhampur is one of the important seats for education and commerce in the state. Interestingly, in Berhampur, which is in Ganjam district of Odisha, BJD has dropped their incumbent two-time MP Siddhanta Mahapatra. Instead, Chandra Sekhar Sahu, who lost the election fighting with a Congress ticket is contesting from BJD. Sahu, a former Union Minister won Berhampur LS poll in 2004.

This time, Congress has fielded political greenhorn, businessman Chandrasekhar Naidu from this seat. BJP, which is hoping for major gains from Odisha has fielded Bhrugu Baxipatra. So, all the major political parties have rejigged their candidates. Berhampur Lok Sabha seat consists of Chhatrapur (SC),Gopalpur, Berhampur Digapahandi,Chikiti,Mohana (ST) and Paralakhemundi.

Historically, Congress has enjoyed domination in Berhampur with party winning at a stretch from 1977 to 1998. That included 1996, when then PM PV Narasimha Rao contested and won from this seat. In 1999, BJP in alliance with BJD won the seat. In 2004, Congress won and in the last two elections, BJD has emerged victorious. The party is hoping that Sahu's clout will be enough to fend off a spirited BJP challenge. But with PM Modi's fervent appeal fpr votes in Ganjam, Berhampur may well go down to the wire.