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Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds rally demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak

Led by KPYCC State President HS Manjunath, hundreds of students and youth gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday, carrying torches and raising slogans condemning corruption in the education system and the central government's neglect of students.

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Sagar Malik

Updated : Jun 28, 2026, 02:20 AM IST

Bengaluru: Youth Congress holds rally demanding Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation over NEET paper leak
Hundreds of students and youth gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru (Photo: ANI).
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The Karnataka Pradesh Youth Congress Committee (KPYCC) organised a torchlight rally demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, holding him responsible for the deaths of students over the NEET question paper leak. According to a press release, led by KPYCC State President HS Manjunath, hundreds of students and youth gathered at Freedom Park in Bengaluru on Saturday, carrying torches and raising slogans condemning corruption in the education system and the central government's neglect of students.

Protesters shouted slogans such as "Save the Future of Students," "Implement a Transparent Education System," "Conduct a Fair Investigation into the NEET Scam," and "Provide Treatment to the Education System." Addressing the gathering, KPYCC State President HS Manjunath said: "It is the responsibility of the Central Government to establish a transparent, corruption-free, and credible examination system. However, the BJP-led Central Government has failed in that responsibility and has jeopardised the future of 2.3 million students. Furthermore, it is responsible for the deaths of hundreds of students due to the NEET scam."

As per the release, Manjunath also criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending birthday wishes to Education Minister Pradhan and praising his work in the education sector despite the NEET row. "The Prime Minister praised the work of a minister who is responsible for the deaths of students due to the question paper leak. He did not even express condolences to the families of the deceased students. Don't those who praise such a person, who has shown neither remorse nor repentance, feel any shame?" he questioned.

"No political gain is greater than the future of students. The BJP leaders have forgotten this and have not even expressed their condolences over the students who died by suicide. On the other hand, Rahul Gandhi, who understands the importance of education, students, and youth, has launched a non-political campaign to safeguard the future of students and ensure justice for the families of the deceased aspirants. Accordingly, the Youth Congress will continue to stand with students until this movement reaches its logical conclusion," Manjunath added.

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