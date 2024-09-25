Twitter
Bengaluru woman murder case suspect found hanging, his diary mentions killing

He was the prime suspect in the woman's murder and was allegedly on the run following the discovery of the body parts of the 29-year-old woman.

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 25, 2024, 11:05 PM IST

The Odisha police on Wednesday found a man, the key suspect in the brutal killing of a woman in Bengaluru, hanging from a tree in Bhadrak district, an officer said. The police also recovered a diary, believed to be belonging to the deceased man Mukti Ranjan Ray, in which he confessed to killing the woman whose dismembered body was found in the fridge of her house in the southern metropolis.

Bhadrak SP Varun Guntupalli said Ray (30), a resident of Bhuinpur Village under Dhusuri Police Station, was the prime suspect in the woman's murder. He was allegedly on the run following the discovery of the body parts of Mahalakshmi, a 29-year-old woman.

Earlier on the day, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara had said the police have information about the presence of the suspect in Odisha, and teams formed to crack the case have been sent there to nab him.
“We have recovered the body of Mukti Ranjan Ray hanging from a tree. The body was handed over to his family after conducting post-mortem examination,” Dhusuri Police Station IIC, Santanu Jena, said. The SP said the police recovered a diary of Ray in which he confessed that he had dismembered the body of the Bengaluru woman to 59 pieces after killing her. He had returned to the village from Bengaluru after the murder.

READ | MUDA case: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah breaks silence after court orders probe by Lokayukta police against him

Asked whether the Karnataka police had contacted Bhadrak police, Jena said, “We had received a message, but no representative of the Karnataka police has reached here.” The maggot-infested body of Mahalakshmi, chopped into several pieces and stuffed into the fridge, was found by her mother and elder sister at her Vyalikaval home on Saturday. The deceased woman's estranged husband on Sunday expressed suspicion about the involvement of a man known to Mahalakshmi, who had been living alone, in her neighbourhood.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI)

 

