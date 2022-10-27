Bengaluru: Woman gets lover to cut off husband's private part; both arrested for murder | Photo: File (Image for representation)

On Thursday, a disturbing incidence involving a wife killing her husband after having his genitals chopped by her lover was brought to light in Bengaluru. Shwetha and Suresh were both detained by the Yelahanka police who were investigating the incident. On October 21, the horrifying crime was committed at the home of Chandru, the wife.

Shwetha is a relative of Chandru, according to the police, and they were legally wed despite having an age difference of 18 years. Before getting married, Shwetha had a relationship with Suresh, a senior in college, and they stayed together even after their marriage. Chandru had left Shwetha in Hindupur after their wedding and travelled to Bengaluru.

In the meantime, Lokesh, a relative of Shwetha, confessed his feelings to her. She had claimed that Lokesh was harassing her while she was covering up her relationship with Suresh, and Chandru had reported this to the police in Andhra Pradesh's Hindupur. In front of her family and the police, during settlement meeting, Shwetha had also hit Lokesh with her footwear.

Chandru had moved his wife to Yelahanka following this occurrence. Her lover Suresh continued to contact her in the meantime. Then, finding it difficult to carry on with her affair, Shwetha asked Suresh to kill her husband. When Chandru arrived home on October 21, Shwetha led him to the rooftop, where Suresh was hiding, and assaulted him there.

According to the police, Shwetha gave her lover a wooden log to hit Chandru with. Police claimed that she had also given him a knife and used it to hack her husband's private area. After killing Chandru, Shwetha pretended that nothing had happened and asserted that Chandru hadn't come home from work. Family members started looking for Chandru when he didn't come home, and they eventually found him on the rooftop.

How did the police found out?

Chandru was transferred to Yelahanka Government Hospital by Shwetha, who kept up her act by insisting she had no knowledge of the situation. As it became clear that there had been a murder, the police developed a suspicion of her because she kept contradicting herself.

She attempted to blame Lokesh when questioned. She had complained to the police that Lokesh had been bothering her with phone calls for a year. Police investigations, however, revealed that Lokesh had not called her on the phone.

Suresh's calls were discovered in Shweta's mobile data recovery, including 20 on the day of the murder. Additionally, the cops discovered that she had sent him her home's address. Along with Shwetha, the police detained Suresh from Penugonda in Andhra Pradesh. Police's investigation is underway.

(With inputs from IANS)