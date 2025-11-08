Bengaluru woman alleges Rapido driver touched her legs during ride: 'Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho'

A woman from Bengaluru took to social media, alleging that a Rapido bike taxi driver touched her inappropriately during a ride in the city's central area on Thursday evening, i.e., November 6.

Along with this, the woman narrated the whole incident on Instagram, prompting the Bengaluru police and Rapido to respond. In her post, she alleged that she had booked a Rapido ride from Church Street to her PG accomodation when the driver allegedly touched her inappropriately while riding.

"Trigger warning: Harassment - Today, 06.11.2025, in Bengaluru, I faced something I never thought I would. While returning to my PG from Church Street on a Rapido ride, the captain tried to grab my legs while riding. It happened so suddenly that I couldn’t even process it, let alone record it," she wrote in her post.

The woman further alleged that she had confronted the driver when he did it again. "When he did it again, I told him, ‘Bhaiya, kya kar rahe ho, mat karo,’ but he didn’t stop. I was terrified. I couldn’t ask him to stop the bike because I’m new to this place and didn’t know where I was. By the time we reached my destination, I was shivering and in tears."

'A kind man asked what happened...'

According to the woman, a man noticed that she was in distress and came to help her. "A kind man asked what happened. When I told him, he confronted the captain. The captain apologised and said he wouldn’t do it again — but as he left, he pointed his finger at me in a way that made me feel even more unsafe," she said.

"I’m sharing this because no woman should have to go through something like this — not in a cab, not on a bike, not anywhere. This is not the first time something similar has happened to me, but today I just couldn’t stay silent because of how unsafe I felt. Please stay alert, trust your instincts, and don’t stay silent," she wrote.

Take a look at post

According to media reports, the Bengaluru police reached out to her, asking her to share details of the incident, to initiate a probe into the matter. Moreoverm Rapido also reacted to the incident, saying, "We are concerned to learn about the captain’s inappropriate conduct during your recent ride. Your safety and comfort remain our top priorities. Kindly allow us some time to investigate the matter in detail".