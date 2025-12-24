Bengaluru woman allegedly assaulted, dragged publically after rejecting Instagram friend’s proposal: Report

The video further showed the man repeatedly hitting the woman on her head and back and dragging her along the road.

A 21-year-old woman was allegedly harassed and assaulted by a man who had been persistently forcing her to enter into a relationship with him. The incident was captured on CCTV in Bengaluru.

The viral footage shows the woman standing beside a scooty, believed to be an online ride, when the accused reached at the spot in a car at around 3:20. According to NDTV, the accused has been identified as Naveen Kaumar.

The video further showed the man repeatedly hitting the woman on her head and back and dragging her along the road. Despite the presence of a few people at the site, no one stepped in to rescue her.

According to the FIR, Naveen and the victim became friends through the social media app Instagram earlier this year. They remained in touch via phone calls and regular messages. However, over time, Naveen allegedly been pressuring the woman to enter into a relationship with him.

Naveen reportedly went to the woman's paying guest accommodation in his car and, upon seeing her standing outside, he allegedly dragged her and assaulted her in public.

The police have registered an FIR and taken the accused into custody. Further investigation is ongoing.

