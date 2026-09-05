Bengaluru: Woman allegedly abducted, assaulted and filmed naked over unpaid loan, 4 booked

Bengaluru police have booked four people after a 30-year-old woman alleged that she was kidnapped, assaulted, confined for four days.

A shocking case of alleged kidnapping and extortion has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted along with her minor son and held captive for four days over unpaid loans.

The Chandra Layout Police have registered a case against four people for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the IT Act. The investigation is currently underway.

Woman had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh

According to the FIR registered on August 31, 2026, the woman had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazath Begam on a weekly instalment basis and another Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu at monthly interest around two years ago.

However, she allegedly failed to pay the instalments for the past few weeks due to financial problems.

The woman alleged that Nazath called her to a house in Metro Layout on August 27, saying that she would provide her with work and money.

Allegedly assaulted and abducted with minor son

The woman reached the house at around 5.30 pm with her minor son. According to her complaint, Reshma Banu, her husband Suhel and two other people then entered the house.

She alleged that the door was locked and she was assaulted. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh, including interest, threatened her with a knife and also snatched and damaged her mobile phone.

Later that evening, the woman and her child were allegedly forced into an auto and taken to another house in Kumbalagodu.

Woman allegedly held captive for four days

The complainant alleged that she was confined to a room in the Kumbalagodu house and was repeatedly beaten with a stick and abused. She further claimed that on August 29, the accused allegedly forced her to undress and recorded a video of her in a semi-naked condition.

The woman alleged that she was threatened that the video would be made viral if she failed to pay the money. Suhel was also accused of threatening to force her into prostitution to recover the loan amount.

Her elder son was reportedly sent back to her mother's house on August 29, while she allegedly remained confined.

Police rescue woman from house

On August 30, the woman was allegedly taken to a lawyer near City Market and made to sign certain documents. The following afternoon, police personnel reached the house after receiving information. The woman was rescued and taken to Chandra Layout Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Nazath Begam, Reshma Banu, Suhel and Saif.

A case has been registered as Crime No. 283/2026 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(E) of the IT Act. Police are investigating the matter.