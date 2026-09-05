FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos, more showers likely today

Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos

Female wrestler dies after jumping from fort with 2 children in Maharashtra; husband, in-laws booked

Female wrestler Ashwini Pol dies after jumping from fort with 2 children

Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi

Delhi crime: Class 9 student killed after being stabbed in Nangloi

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5

OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20

Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains

SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series

As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight

Latest NewsIndia

INDIA

Bengaluru: Woman allegedly abducted, assaulted and filmed naked over unpaid loan, 4 booked

Bengaluru police have booked four people after a 30-year-old woman alleged that she was kidnapped, assaulted, confined for four days.

Latest News

Manisha ChauhanManisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 05, 2026, 07:23 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bengaluru: Woman allegedly abducted, assaulted and filmed naked over unpaid loan, 4 booked
ANI Photo
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A shocking case of alleged kidnapping and extortion has come to light in Bengaluru, where a 30-year-old woman was allegedly abducted along with her minor son and held captive for four days over unpaid loans.

The Chandra Layout Police have registered a case against four people for kidnapping, wrongful confinement, assault, criminal intimidation and offences under the IT Act. The investigation is currently underway.

Woman had borrowed Rs 1.5 lakh

According to the FIR registered on August 31, 2026, the woman had borrowed Rs 50,000 from Nazath Begam on a weekly instalment basis and another Rs 1 lakh from Reshma Banu at monthly interest around two years ago.

However, she allegedly failed to pay the instalments for the past few weeks due to financial problems.

The woman alleged that Nazath called her to a house in Metro Layout on August 27, saying that she would provide her with work and money.

Allegedly assaulted and abducted with minor son

The woman reached the house at around 5.30 pm with her minor son. According to her complaint, Reshma Banu, her husband Suhel and two other people then entered the house.

She alleged that the door was locked and she was assaulted. The accused allegedly demanded Rs 11 lakh, including interest, threatened her with a knife and also snatched and damaged her mobile phone.

Later that evening, the woman and her child were allegedly forced into an auto and taken to another house in Kumbalagodu.

Woman allegedly held captive for four days

The complainant alleged that she was confined to a room in the Kumbalagodu house and was repeatedly beaten with a stick and abused. She further claimed that on August 29, the accused allegedly forced her to undress and recorded a video of her in a semi-naked condition.

The woman alleged that she was threatened that the video would be made viral if she failed to pay the money. Suhel was also accused of threatening to force her into prostitution to recover the loan amount.

Her elder son was reportedly sent back to her mother's house on August 29, while she allegedly remained confined.

Police rescue woman from house

On August 30, the woman was allegedly taken to a lawyer near City Market and made to sign certain documents. The following afternoon, police personnel reached the house after receiving information. The woman was rescued and taken to Chandra Layout Police Station.

The accused have been identified as Nazath Begam, Reshma Banu, Suhel and Saif.

A case has been registered as Crime No. 283/2026 under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Section 66(E) of the IT Act. Police are investigating the matter.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
'Decide Monday, revoke Wednesday': Belgian PM Bart De Wever takes veiled dig at Trump and China at India-EU FTA dialogue in Mumbai
Belgian PM Bart De Wever takes veiled dig at Trump at India-EU FTA dialogue
Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos, more showers likely today
Delhi-NCR weather alert: Heavy rain triggers waterlogging and traffic chaos
FBI-wanted Manjit Singh Bedi arrested by Jalandhar Police in USD 600,000 fraud case in US
FBI-wanted Manjit Singh Bedi arrested by Jalandhar Police in USD 600,000 fraud
Kerala road accident: 8 dead as car with Tamil Nadu registration rams parked lorry in Thrissur
Kerala road accident: 8 dead as car rams parked lorry in Thrissur
Female wrestler dies after jumping from fort with 2 children in Maharashtra; husband, in-laws booked
Female wrestler Ashwini Pol dies after jumping from fort with 2 children
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Bigg Boss 20; Indian movies, series to watch on Netflix, JioHotstar, ZEE5
OTT Releases This Week: Dhamaal 4, Gandhari, DC, Unmadham, Bigg Boss 20
Shah Rukh Khan in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan, Ajay Devgn in Kaal: When Bollywood superstars dared to play villains
SRK in Darr, Akshay Kumar in Haiwaan: When superstars dared to play villains
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona Singh stole limelight, became scene-stealer in biggest Bollywood films and series
As Jassi Jaise Koi Nahin completes 23 years, 5 times when Mona stole limelight
From OTT to theatre, return of Divyenndu's Munna Tripathi; 5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
5 reasons why Mirzapur The Movie will be major game-changer
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna Irani looks devastated, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Anupam Kher mourn loss of Phool aur Kaante director
Kuku Kohli prayer meet: Aruna looks devastated, Vicky, Katrina mourn loss
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement