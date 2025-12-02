FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Bengaluru weather: Will city face colder days ahead? Check IMD predictions

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will likely experience moderate weather patterns and occasional rain in the upcoming week. On December 3 and 4, heavier showers are predicted, while temperatures are expected to range between 18.4°C and 27.1°C.

Varsha Agarwal

Updated : Dec 02, 2025, 12:32 PM IST

Bengaluru weather: Will city face colder days ahead? Check IMD predictions
The India Meteorological Department predicted Bengaluru is likely to experience significantly lower-than-normal temperatures and light rain in the first week of December. The change in weather is attributed to the impact of Cyclone Ditwah on the Tamil Nadu coast. The weather department forecasted cloudy skies and moderate rain until Tuesday. The city is likely to experience mist during early morning hours in some areas, with maximum and minimum temperatures to be around 25 degrees Celsius and 18 degrees Celsius, respectively.

Bengaluru weather update

The IMD advised residents of Bengaluru to prepare for patchy rain throughout the day, with humidity levels reaching up to 94%. The air quality index(AQI) indicates a moderate level of pollution. The air quality index(AQI) indicates a moderate level of pollution. On Monday, the city's air quality index (AQI)  was recorded at 62, placing it within the ‘moderate’ category. The primary pollutants identified included PM2.5, measured at 37 µg/m³, and PM10, which stood at 53 µg/m³.  Although the air was not severely polluted, individuals sensitive to air quality might have experienced mild respiratory discomfort. 

According to the weather forecast, Bengaluru will likely experience moderate weather patterns and occasional rain in the upcoming week. On December 3 and 4, heavier showers are predicted, while temperatures are expected to range between 18.4°C and 27.1°C. For December 5 and 6, the city is expected to remain wet, with rain chances at 86% and 81%, respectively. The weekend, specifically December 7 and 8, is expected to bring relief from the rain. Skies will be partly cloudy, and night temperatures are predicted to drop to a cooler 16.5°C. For individuals planning outdoor activities, December 8 appears promising. This day is forecast to have sunny skies and minimal chances of rain.

Cyclone Ditwah impact

Meanwhile, cyclonic storm Ditwah, which developed over the Bay of Bengal, impacted Bengaluru, as the city has been witnessing a sharp drop in temperatures since November 27. The city’s maximum temperature has fallen by 2–6°C below normal levels. Cyclone Ditwah has caused severe damage in Sri Lanka, leading to over 300 deaths and hundreds of people missing. The cyclone moved parallel to the Indian coast, ultimately weakening into a deep depression and then a mere depression, without making landfall in India.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
