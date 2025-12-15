Bengaluru Weather Update December 15: City wakes up to chilly morning, to witness colder days, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Bengaluru is experiencing cooler nights and misty mornings as temperatures dip below normal, with the IMD forecasting similar conditions to continue over the next few days.

Bengaluru residents are waking up to noticeably cooler mornings, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) indicating that the dip in night temperatures is likely to continue over the next few days. The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.5 degrees on the previous night, which is nearly 3 degrees lower than the seasonal average, marking one of the colder spells this month.

According to the Met Office, these conditions are typical of winter transitions in the region and are expected to persist for the coming week. While daytime temperatures remain comfortable, the contrast between mild afternoons and chilly nights is becoming more pronounced.

Misty Mornings and Calm Days

Weather experts have forecast misty or hazy conditions during the early morning hours, which may temporarily reduce visibility, especially for commuters travelling before sunrise. As the day progresses, skies are expected to clear gradually, allowing for soft and subdued sunshine rather than bright or harsh daylight.

Despite the cooler nights, daytime conditions are likely to remain stable and calm. Moderate humidity levels, combined with lower night temperatures, are contributing to the formation of morning mist across parts of the city.

Weather Conditions Over the Last 24 Hours

In the past 24 hours, Bengaluru recorded a maximum temperature of 27.5 degrees, which is slightly below the normal average for this time of year. The minimum temperature dropped significantly to 14.5 degrees, reinforcing the trend of cooler nights. No rainfall was recorded during this period, and the city remained dry. Humidity levels stood at around 75 per cent, indicating moist air conditions despite the absence of rain.

Outlook for the Coming Days

The IMD’s forecast suggests that mist will remain a consistent feature during morning hours from December 15 through December 20. Visibility may be affected during early hours, but conditions are expected to improve later in the day. Overall, the weather is predicted to stay steady, with no major fluctuations in temperature or rainfall activity.

Residents are advised to take precautions during early morning travel due to reduced visibility and to keep warm during the night and early morning hours. With no rain expected and stable atmospheric conditions prevailing, Bengaluru is likely to experience a typical, calm winter phase marked by cool nights and gentle days.