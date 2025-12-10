Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here
BIG action against IndiGo amid mass flight cancellations, Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu orders 10% cut in…, says, ‘CEO was summoned…’
School Holiday December 10: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today due to...; Check state-wise list here
Italy's Deputy PM Antonio Tajani arrives in New Delhi for second India visit of 2025
Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan holds protest outside Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail again due to…, says, ‘isolated and….’
Gold, silver prices today, December 10: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
PM Modi hails Microsoft's massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore investment: 'Youth of India will...'
Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna's father says he would have slapped Farrhana Bhatt: 'She mocked him and called...'
Dhurandhar box office collection day 5: Ranveer Singh film refuses to slow down, earns Rs 27 crore on Tuesday, crosses...
Census 2027 to be conducted digitally, collect data via mobile app, minister Nityanand Rai shares details
INDIA
Bengaluru is set for foggy, chilly mornings on December 10, with temperatures dipping to 16 degrees and daytime highs around 28–29 degrees. IMD forecasts an even colder week, with minimum temperatures possibly falling to 12 degrees, which would be the city’s coldest December since 2016.
Bengaluru is set for another cold and misty start on Wednesday, December 10, with temperatures expected to slide to around 16 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Residents can anticipate fog-filled early hours and partly cloudy skies, adding to the city’s increasingly wintry feel.
Daytime conditions will remain mild, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach 28–29 degrees, offering some relief after the brisk morning chill.
Bengaluru City (Central):
Morning: Misty
Maximum: 28 degrees
Minimum: 16 degrees
Bengaluru – GKVK Area:
Sky: Generally cloudy
Maximum: 29 degrees
Minimum: 18 degrees
HAL Airport Zone:
Morning: Fog or mist
Maximum: 28 degrees
Minimum: 16 degrees
Kempegowda International Airport:
Morning: Fog or mist
Maximum: 28 degrees
Minimum: 16 degrees
The dip in temperature is giving the city its signature winter atmosphere: mist-laced mornings, cool breezes and crisp evenings even as harsher cold-wave conditions intensify across North and Central India.
IMD projections show that this week could be one of the coldest Bengaluru has experienced in recent years. Minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 12 degrees and 14 degrees, noticeably below the city’s average December minimum of 16.4 degrees.
IMD Bengaluru noted that temperatures will stay on the lower end throughout the week, before rising back to normal seasonal levels afterwards.
Should the temperature plunge to 12 degrees, as forecast, it would be the coldest December morning since December 11, 2016, a significant milestone as the city rarely witnesses such sharp drops.
As Bengaluru continues to cool down, residents are advised to prepare for chilly dawns, carry light winter wear, and stay updated with daily weather advisories.