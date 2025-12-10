Bengaluru Weather Update December 10: City wakes up to chilly morning, set to witness cold wave, minimum temperature to drop by...; Check IMD forecast here

Bengaluru is set for foggy, chilly mornings on December 10, with temperatures dipping to 16 degrees and daytime highs around 28–29 degrees. IMD forecasts an even colder week, with minimum temperatures possibly falling to 12 degrees, which would be the city’s coldest December since 2016.

Bengaluru is set for another cold and misty start on Wednesday, December 10, with temperatures expected to slide to around 16 degrees, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Residents can anticipate fog-filled early hours and partly cloudy skies, adding to the city’s increasingly wintry feel.

Daytime conditions will remain mild, with maximum temperatures predicted to reach 28–29 degrees, offering some relief after the brisk morning chill.

City-Wide Weather Outlook

Bengaluru City (Central):

Morning: Misty

Maximum: 28 degrees

Minimum: 16 degrees

Bengaluru – GKVK Area:

Sky: Generally cloudy

Maximum: 29 degrees

Minimum: 18 degrees

HAL Airport Zone:

Morning: Fog or mist

Maximum: 28 degrees

Minimum: 16 degrees

Kempegowda International Airport:

Morning: Fog or mist

Maximum: 28 degrees

Minimum: 16 degrees

The dip in temperature is giving the city its signature winter atmosphere: mist-laced mornings, cool breezes and crisp evenings even as harsher cold-wave conditions intensify across North and Central India.

A Colder Week Ahead for Bengaluru

IMD projections show that this week could be one of the coldest Bengaluru has experienced in recent years. Minimum temperatures are expected to settle between 12 degrees and 14 degrees, noticeably below the city’s average December minimum of 16.4 degrees.

IMD Bengaluru noted that temperatures will stay on the lower end throughout the week, before rising back to normal seasonal levels afterwards.

Should the temperature plunge to 12 degrees, as forecast, it would be the coldest December morning since December 11, 2016, a significant milestone as the city rarely witnesses such sharp drops.

As Bengaluru continues to cool down, residents are advised to prepare for chilly dawns, carry light winter wear, and stay updated with daily weather advisories.