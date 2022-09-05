Search icon
Bengaluru rains: With India's Silicon Valley submerged, IT employees use tractors to reach work

Many IT employees have to use tractors to reach the office in Bengaluru due to waterlogging.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Sep 05, 2022, 10:20 PM IST

Bengaluru rain | Photo: ANI

Due to the waterlogging in Bengaluru followed by heavy rain, many IT company employees were forced to take rides in tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru, reported ANI. 

Many employees of IT companies use tractors to reach their offices in the Yemalur area of Bengaluru amid waterlogging due to heavy rains We can't take so many leaves from the office, our work is getting affected. 

We're awaiting tractors to drop us for Rs 50, locals told ANI. 

 

 

Days after seeing some of the worst waterlogging in recent memory, the Outer Ring Road has flooded again in the area of the RMZ Ecospace technology park.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a tumultuous rainfall warning for Karnataka till September 9th. Bengaluru, three districts of coastal Karnataka, and hilly portions of the state will be pounded by heavy rains.

(With inputs from ANI)

