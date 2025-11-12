Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days

Bengaluru is experiencing a mild morning with a forecast of patchy rain, currently 20°C, following 'poor' air quality, prompting residents to consider carrying masks in traffic-heavy areas. The city anticipates a dip in temperature to a low of 18.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri districts over the next few days. Coastal areas like Birugali and Gudugu may also see intense showers.

Bengaluru is experiencing a mild morning with a forecast of patchy rain, temperatures range between a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 28°C, following 'poor' air quality, prompting residents to consider carrying masks in traffic-heavy areas. The city anticipates a dip in temperature to a low of 18.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri districts over the next few days. Coastal areas like Birugali and Gudugu may also see intense showers.

The cities may face risks of waterlogging and power cuts due to heavy rains, with temperatures dropping 2-3°C. Authorities have advised avoiding coastal areas and cautioned fishermen to limit their activities. Bangalore expect cloudy skies and a mild breeze (30°C max, 19°C min) with no heavy rain, but in vigilance.