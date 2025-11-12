Bengaluru Weather: IMD predicts light to heavy rain in these districts for next few days
Dharmendra health update: Veteran superstar DISCHARGED, Bobby Deol takes early morning exit from Breach Candy Hospital, ambulance reaches Juhu home
CAT 2025 BIG UPDATE: Admit card likely to be released today at iimcat.ac.in; Check full schedule, other details
School holiday on November 12: Schools to remain closed in THESE states today; Check state-wise list here
SHOCKING twist in Delhi blast case: Car used for explosion near Red Fort area first seen in Connaught Place, and...
Govinda hospitalised: Raja Babu actor fainted at his home due to..., underwent several tests, reports awaited
Gold, silver prices today, November 12: Check city-wise rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata and more
Delhi-NCR pollution: Air quality remains 'severe', classes up to grade 5 to shift to hybrid mode
China's FIRST reaction to explosion in car near Delhi's Red Fort area, Foreign Ministry condoles victims: 'Our hearts go out...'
Bigg Boss 19: Amaal Mallik 'obsessed hai Tanya Mittal se', netizens brutally slam composer for 'misbehaving' with her: 'B-grade banda, khandaan ka...'
INDIA
Bengaluru is experiencing a mild morning with a forecast of patchy rain, currently 20°C, following 'poor' air quality, prompting residents to consider carrying masks in traffic-heavy areas. The city anticipates a dip in temperature to a low of 18.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri districts over the next few days. Coastal areas like Birugali and Gudugu may also see intense showers.
Bengaluru is experiencing a mild morning with a forecast of patchy rain, temperatures range between a minimum of 17°C and a maximum of 28°C, following 'poor' air quality, prompting residents to consider carrying masks in traffic-heavy areas. The city anticipates a dip in temperature to a low of 18.5°C. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of light to heavy rainfall in Karnataka’s Bidar, Kalaburagi, Koppal, Ballari, Raichur, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Yadgiri districts over the next few days. Coastal areas like Birugali and Gudugu may also see intense showers.
The cities may face risks of waterlogging and power cuts due to heavy rains, with temperatures dropping 2-3°C. Authorities have advised avoiding coastal areas and cautioned fishermen to limit their activities. Bangalore expect cloudy skies and a mild breeze (30°C max, 19°C min) with no heavy rain, but in vigilance.