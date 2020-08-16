Bengaluru violence: Section 144 extended in DJ Halli, KG Halli areas till August 18

The imposition of Section 144 of Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in areas under DJ Halli and KG Halli police station limits, Bengaluru, has been extended till August 18, 6 AM.

For the uninitiated, Section 144 disallows the gathering of four or more people at a place.

In a new development, Bengaluru Police on August 16 said that 35 more accused have been arrested in connection with Bengaluru violence that broke out on August 11. According to police, a total of 340 people have been arrested in connection with this case.

Meanwhile, Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy, whose house was set on fire during the Bengaluru violence on Saturday, filed an FIR claiming that over Rs 20 lakh worth gold was stolen from his house and that Rs 50 lakh property was damaged on the night of the incident.

The two-time Congress MLA mentioned in the FIR that around 2000-3000 miscreants attacked his house and office in a "well-planned manner," while he went to a temple along with his family.

"Those miscreants completely destroyed the building. When I learned about it and wanted to come back home, the policemen asked me not to come back in view of the disturbance in the area and to maintain law and order and peace," said Congress MLA in the police complaint filed on August 14.

An angry mob attacked the house of Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA Akhanda Srinivas, and damaged public property, torched vehicles in the area near DJ Halli and KG Halli police station areas of Bengaluru over a derogatory Facebook post by Srinivas' relative on the Prophet.

At least three people were killed after the police opened fire on the rioters to bring the situation under control. 60 cops were injured in the violence as well.