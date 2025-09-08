Add DNA as a Preferred Source
INDIA

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city

Alongside the two important corridors, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to build elevated metro lines that would be stacked over flyovers.

Latest News

Sonali Sharma

Updated : Sep 08, 2025, 11:49 AM IST

Bengaluru traffic relief? Namma Metro Phase 3 plans longest-ever flyover for city
Bengaluru in Karnataka is set to take a big step forward with the much-awaited Metro Phase 3 expansion. On Thursday, the Karnataka cabinet approved a two-level viaduct project worth Rs 9,700 crore. After months of delays, this approval will finally allow construction work to begin

Alongside the two important corridors, the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) plans to build elevated metro lines that would be stacked over flyovers. The Deccan Herald reported that the first corridor would link Kempapura with JP Nagar 4th Phase. Along the western portion of the Outer Ring Road (ORR), it is planned to run. It would have the longest flyover in Bengaluru, measuring 28.486 km.

The second corridor will follow Magadi Road from Kadabagere to Hosahalli. It will have a flyover of 8.635 kilometers. The total length of the double-decker viaducts will be 37.121 kilometers. It is a first-of-its-kind project in Bengaluru since it combines roads and metro lines.

Land acquisition, civil works, design, and other costs are included in the Rs 9,700 crore overall cost, according to Parliamentary Affairs Minister HK Patil.

The state will pay half of the flyover costs, while the central government is likely to finance only the metro lines. Ten percent of this will come from urban local authorities, and forty percent will come from loans.  Notably, Karnataka has already set aside Rs 4,000 crore for Namma Metro in the 2025–2026 budget.  The report also states that some of this budget is anticipated to be allocated to this project.

The section was originally intended to be 44.65 km long; however, it has now been shortened to 37.121 km.

Tenders for the first four packages, which will cover both stations and viaducts, are probably going to be launched later in September, since civil works are now anticipated to start in early 2025.

