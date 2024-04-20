Twitter
Bengaluru: Traffic advisory issued in wake of PM Modi's visit today; check restrictions

To ensure smooth traffic flow during the VVIP visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory

Shivam Verma

Updated : Apr 20, 2024, 07:08 AM IST | Edited by : Shivam Verma

Image source: X/@narendramodi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to visit Bengaluru City on April 20 as part of his election campaign. The visit is scheduled from 1:00 PM to 7:00 PM. To ensure smooth traffic flow during the VVIP visit, the Bengaluru Traffic Police have issued a traffic advisory.

According to the advisory, parking of all vehicles will be prohibited on certain roads during the specified hours. Additionally, heavy goods vehicles are barred from entering the city between 12:00 Noon to 9:00 PM.

Commuters are urged to avoid the following roads between 1 PM to 7 PM: Palace Road, Jayamahal Road, Mount Carmel College Road, Ramanamaharshi Road, MV Jayaram Road, Tharalabalu Road, and others. Alternative routes are recommended.

For heavy goods vehicles, traffic diversion will be implemented at key junctions including CMTI Junction, Mysuru Bank Junction, New BEL Junction, and Hebbal Junction among others.

PM Modi is expected to address a political assembly at Bengaluru Palace Grounds starting from 5:30 PM. The event, organised by the BJP, will be attended by party members and residents from Bengaluru's four Lok Sabha constituencies.

The BJP anticipates a turnout of approximately 200,000 for the Bengaluru event and 100,000 for the Chickballapur gathering.

