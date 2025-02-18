According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bengaluru will witness temperatures higher than Delhi, signaling a rare change in weather patterns.

The IMD said that Bengaluru’s high temperature is due to the absence of northern winds.

Bengaluru has never upset anyone with its climate as it stays pleasant all year round. However shocking, this year it will be very hot in the southern city. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Bengaluru will witness temperatures higher than Delhi, signaling a rare change in weather patterns.

This will make the days hotter in Bengaluru in the coming summer season. The temperatures have seen a shift from February itself witnessing a 2.7 degrees Celsius increase from last year. Monday, February 17 recorded the highest temperature of 35.9 degrees Celsius of the season. The same day Delhi recorded 27 degrees Celsius.

Though days in Bengaluru will be hotter, the evenings will come with some respite with temperature staying nearly 17 degrees Celsius. Despite this fact, the forecast in Bengaluru suggests hotter weather in comparison with the national capital.

Bengaluru’s summer to come early

The IMD said that Bengaluru’s high temperature is due to the absence of northern winds. They help in maintaining balance as they make temperatures cooler. Not just this, IMD also considers the ongoing La Niña effect on Bengaluru's weather.

On one hand, Bengaluru saw extreme weather patterns like Raichur and Kalaburgi, famous for being the hottest areas in Karnataka, whereas the Delhi temperature didn't show many signs of change and stayed within expected ranges.

Bengaluru's rising temperatures are not a new phenomenon, as the city has consistently surpassed Delhi's temperatures over the past two years. Historically, Bengaluru's February temperatures range from 15°C to 30°C, whereas Delhi's temperatures typically range from 12°C to 16°C, indicating that Bengaluru usually experiences warmer temperatures than Delhi during this time.