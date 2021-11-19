Bengaluru to witness heavy rainfall in the next 48 hours, IMD issues yellow alert

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert to the city of Bengaluru since it is likely to receive heavy rainfall along with thunder and lightning in the next 24-48 hours.

An orange alert is issued over Coastal Karnataka and South Interior Karnataka and at many places over North Interior Karnataka over the rainfall it will receive in the next 48 hours.

Other than Bengaluru, yellow alerts have been also issued for Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada, Belagavi, Dharwad, Gadag, Haveri, Chamarajanagara and Mysuru districts.

Under a yellow warning, people should remain alert and stay prepared as the weather conditions could deteriorate.

According to a meteorologist at IMD’s Bengaluru centre, Sadananda Adiga, this comes due to the depression in the Bay of Bengal that the people of Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are already witnessing with incessant rainfall and floods in Tirupati.

Karnataka is to witness heavy and incessant rainfall over the next three days. Heavy rains are expected in coastal districts, including Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Uttara Kannada.

A yellow has also been issued for Bellary, Davanagere, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Chikkaballapur, Kolar and the Western Ghat districts including Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan and Kodagu.