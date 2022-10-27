Search icon
Bengaluru to see power outages till October 31: Check full list of areas affected here

Here's the list of areas in Bengaluru that will see planned power outages due to ongoing work, as per Bangalore Electric Supply Company.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 27, 2022, 06:51 PM IST

According to the Bangalore Electric Supply Company (BESCOM), many power outages are anticipated in Bengaluru over the remaining of October. The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) and BESCOM's ongoing development works, according to the electricity provider, are to blame for the power outages.

The Davanagere BESCOM circle, division, and sub-division will host these projects, namely Jalasiri and water supply work, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. through October 31.

The following regions will experience power cuts on:

Friday, October 28th

Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, Mahila Complex, Old Bus Stand, PWD Division, Panchayat Raj, Shanthi Comforts, P J Extension 1st & 2nd Main, Ram & Co Circle, Police Quarters M S Building, Veterinary Hospital, Sithara Hotel, and Pisalee compound areas, AVK College Road, Court Road, Ratnamma Hosel, Muslim Complex, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout and GMIT College, 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel, and its surroundings. Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registr.

Saturday, October 29th

Areas affected include: 6th Main Road MCC B Block, Laxmi Flour Mill, Kuvempu Nagara, S S Layout A Block, S S Mahal, Mavintop Hospital, surrounding areas, Karnataka Bank Right Side, Angavikala Hostel & its surroundings, Mahila Complex, Big Bazaar, Joy Allukas, Mahanagara Palike, behind Gundi Chowltry, MCCB Block, AVK College Road, Court Vinayaka Nagar, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, Shankar Vihar Layout, P B Road, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, and GMIT College are some locations.

Sunday, October 30th

The commercial region around the Davanagere BESCOM circle and Davanagere 220/66/11 Kilovolts receiving station.

Monday, October 31st

P B Road, Shankar Vihar Layout, Sangolli Rayanna Circle, BSNL Office, Sub Registrar Office, Vinayaka Nagar, Sai International Hotel, Pooja International Hotel, Devaraj Uras Layout B Block, Giriyappa Layout, and GMIT College are some locations.

