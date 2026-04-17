Jaaved Jaaferi returns to TV for dance reality series after 12 years, not for Boogie Woogie, but for this show
TCS Nashik Case: Is it related to godman Ashok Kharat case? Check it here
Delhi-NCR Weather: Delhiites gets relief from scorching heat, light rain brings respite from 40°C temperature; Check full weather forecast
IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans deepen fan connect with player-led engagement featuring Sai Sudharsan, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips in Ahmedabad
Viral video: Pakistan's 'B-grade reply' to Dhurandhar leaves internet in splits, Shah Rukh Khan's on-screen father plays Ajit Doval, netizens react
Rajasthan Royals manager Romi Bhinder fined Rs 1 lakh for phone use, BCCI 'not satisfied' with explanation
Bengaluru to Pune in Just 13 Hours: Vande Bharat sleeper train approved on this route, check route, station, fare, launch date and more
Explained: Why Vaibhav Sooryavanshi was not penalised in Romi Bhinder's anti-corruption breach case
Delimitation Row: Rahul Gandhi invokes ‘wife issue’ comment on Women’s Reservation: 'PM Modi and I take input from...'
'No trophy this year': Ex-India star urges Hardik Pandya to 'take rest from captaincy', suggests Rohit Sharma should lead MI
INDIA
Vande Bharat Express trains have already become one of the most preferred options in the country. With this new addition, the Vande Bharat network looks to give passengers a quicker and more comfortable overnight option.
The journey between Bengaluru and Pune is set to get easier. After giving the go-ahead to a Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper service, Indian Railways has now cleared another sleeper service that will link Bengaluru and Pune. This will help cover the journey in just 13 hours.
Known as India's semi-speed train, capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, Vande Bharat Express trains have already become one of the most preferred options in the country. With this new addition, the Vande Bharat network looks to give passengers a quicker and more comfortable overnight option.
The Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and KSR Bengaluru Railway Station is in the works. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw officially approved the train on April 5 in a letter to MP PC Mohan. The service is expected to begin by December this year. The exact launch date, however, is yet to be announced.
The train will begin its journey from Mumbai and pass through Pune, Solapur and Wadi before reaching Bengaluru. Cherry on top? Some sections of the route, including Daund-Wadi and Wadi-Guntakal, will also be upgraded to support speeds of up to 130 kmph.
Officials are also looking at other alignments for the service. Alternative routes via Kalaburagi or Hubballi are also under consideration. This will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train in India, following the first on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, launched on January 17.
The train will run six days a week, and is expected to depart around 9 pm from both ends. This will ensure the overnight journey is smooth and convenient for passengers commuting between two tech hubs of the country. Ticket pricing has been worked out in three slabs.
The estimated fares are Rs 2,500 for AC 3-tier, Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 for AC 2-tier, and Rs 3,600 to Rs 3,900 for First AC. Meals will be included in the ticket prices, and there will be no inclusion of dynamic fare prices.
The train will have several other facilities for the passengers. These include: Total capacity of 823 passengers. Total 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, 4 AC 2-tier coaches and 1 First AC coach. Orthopaedic berths. Reading and soft night lights. Charging points. Showers and baby care areas for first AC passengers.
CCTV surveillance and the 'Kavach' anti-collision system. Bookings can be made up to 120 days in advance. Before this, Indian Railways launched the Bengaluru to Mumbai Vande Bharat train, which will also kickstart its journey in December this year. Read here to know more.