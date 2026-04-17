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Bengaluru to Pune in Just 13 Hours: Vande Bharat sleeper train approved on this route, check route, station, fare, launch date and more

Vande Bharat Express trains have already become one of the most preferred options in the country. With this new addition, the Vande Bharat network looks to give passengers a quicker and more comfortable overnight option.

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Apurwa Amit

Updated : Apr 17, 2026, 04:47 PM IST

Bengaluru to Pune in Just 13 Hours: Vande Bharat sleeper train approved on this route, check route, station, fare, launch date and more
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The journey between Bengaluru and Pune is set to get easier. After giving the go-ahead to a Bengaluru-Mumbai Vande Bharat sleeper service, Indian Railways has now cleared another sleeper service that will link Bengaluru and Pune. This will help cover the journey in just 13 hours.

Known as India's semi-speed train, capable of reaching 100 km/h in just 52 seconds, Vande Bharat Express trains have already become one of the most preferred options in the country. With this new addition, the Vande Bharat network looks to give passengers a quicker and more comfortable overnight option.

Work in progress on Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train

The Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and KSR Bengaluru Railway Station is in the works. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw officially approved the train on April 5 in a letter to MP PC Mohan. The service is expected to begin by December this year. The exact launch date, however, is yet to be announced.

Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check stations

The train will begin its journey from Mumbai and pass through Pune, Solapur and Wadi before reaching Bengaluru. Cherry on top? Some sections of the route, including Daund-Wadi and Wadi-Guntakal, will also be upgraded to support speeds of up to 130 kmph.

Officials are also looking at other alignments for the service. Alternative routes via Kalaburagi or Hubballi are also under consideration. This will be the second Vande Bharat Sleeper train in India, following the first on the Howrah-Kamakhya route, launched on January 17.

Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train: Check fare

The train will run six days a week, and is expected to depart around 9 pm from both ends. This will ensure the overnight journey is smooth and convenient for passengers commuting between two tech hubs of the country. Ticket pricing has been worked out in three slabs.

The estimated fares are Rs 2,500 for AC 3-tier, Rs 3,000 to Rs 3,200 for AC 2-tier, and Rs 3,600 to Rs 3,900 for First AC. Meals will be included in the ticket prices, and there will be no inclusion of dynamic fare prices.

Bengaluru-Pune Vande Bharat sleeper train: Features

The train will have several other facilities for the passengers. These include: Total capacity of 823 passengers. Total 16 coaches, including 11 AC 3-tier coaches, 4 AC 2-tier coaches and 1 First AC coach. Orthopaedic berths. Reading and soft night lights. Charging points. Showers and baby care areas for first AC passengers.

CCTV surveillance and the 'Kavach' anti-collision system. Bookings can be made up to 120 days in advance. Before this, Indian Railways launched the Bengaluru to Mumbai Vande Bharat train, which will also kickstart its journey in December this year. Read here to know more.

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