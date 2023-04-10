Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express train to cut travel time to just 4 hours

Representational Image

There may be a new Vande Bharat Express train shortly running between Bengaluru and Secunderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have discussed the subject with BJP leaders in Telangana during his visit to the state last week, despite the fact that the specifics regarding the potential launch date are still unknown. This is Telangana's third Vande Bharat Express. In this context, a formal announcement could happen soon.

A semi-high-speed express train is anticipated to run between Bengaluru and Kacheguda in Hyderabad, covering a distance of 570 kilometres, according to South Central Railway officials earlier in January.

It normally takes around 10 hours to reach Hyderabad from Bengaluru but with Vande Bharat train it will cut 6 hours for a passenger. It will take 4 hours only to reach Bangalore to Hyderabad.

In addition to the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express, it is also rumoured that a Bengaluru-Hubballi train will be launched.

In their election campaigns, BJP officials in Karnataka have reportedly already begun discussing the Vande Bharart Express. As it connects two important Indian IT hubs, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will be a significant development.

Vande Bharat train- Secunderabad to Tirupati

On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi opened the second Vande Bharat train in the Telugu state, which runs from Secunderabad to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This express train travels 660 kilometres (3 hours, 20 minutes faster) between the two cities in 8 hours, 30 minutes.

Vande Bharat train- Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam

Since January of the current year, another Vande Bharat Express has been running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. There are also plans to run a second train between Secunderabad and Pune.