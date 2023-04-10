Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeIndia
topStoriesenglish

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express train to cut travel time to just 4 hours

A new Vande Barat Express train will soon run between Hyderabad and Bengaluru, linking two of India's biggest software centres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Apr 10, 2023, 02:25 PM IST

Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express train to cut travel time to just 4 hours
Representational Image

There may be a new Vande Bharat Express train shortly running between Bengaluru and Secunderabad. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is said to have discussed the subject with BJP leaders in Telangana during his visit to the state last week, despite the fact that the specifics regarding the potential launch date are still unknown. This is Telangana's third Vande Bharat Express. In this context, a formal announcement could happen soon.

A semi-high-speed express train is anticipated to run between Bengaluru and Kacheguda in Hyderabad, covering a distance of 570 kilometres, according to South Central Railway officials earlier in January.

It normally takes around 10 hours to reach Hyderabad from Bengaluru but with Vande Bharat train it will cut 6 hours for a passenger. It will take 4 hours only to reach Bangalore to Hyderabad. 

In addition to the Bengaluru-Hyderabad Vande Bharat Express, it is also rumoured that a Bengaluru-Hubballi train will be launched.

(Also Read: Uttar Pradesh news: 40 shops gutted, 4 destroyed after massive fire breaks out in Kanpur)

In their election campaigns, BJP officials in Karnataka have reportedly already begun discussing the Vande Bharart Express. As it connects two important Indian IT hubs, the Hyderabad-Bengaluru Vande Bharat trains will be a significant development.

Vande Bharat train- Secunderabad to Tirupati
On Saturday, Prime Minister Modi opened the second Vande Bharat train in the Telugu state, which runs from Secunderabad to Tirupati in Andhra Pradesh. This express train travels 660 kilometres (3 hours, 20 minutes faster) between the two cities in 8 hours, 30 minutes.

Vande Bharat train- Secunderabad to Visakhapatnam 
Since January of the current year, another Vande Bharat Express has been running between Secunderabad and Visakhapatnam in Andhra Pradesh. There are also plans to run a second train between Secunderabad and Pune. 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Shraddha Kapoor gives glimpse of lavish dinner spread from NMACC gala, shares her look in exquisite Paithani saree
Happy Birthday Robert Downey Jr.: Sherlock Holmes, Chaplin, actor's 5 must-watch films apart from Avengers
Sobhita Dhulipala reveals her mom got upset at her sister's 'North meets South shaadi', shares photos
Amid wedding rumours with Raghav Chadha, check out Parineeti Chopra's 5 outfits that you would want to have
Can coffee consumption be beneficial for your health? Here's how much you should drink daily
Speed Reads
More
First-image
IPL 2023: Rahul Tripathi, Mayank Markande guide Sunrisers Hyderabad to 8-wicket win over Punjab Kings
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.