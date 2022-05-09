Bengaluru to face water shortage today - Check timings, areas likely to be hit

File Photo

Karnataka’s capital Bengaluru braces for an 18-hour water supply disruption today with the authorities having informed residents. This shortage is because of an emergency shutdown of the Cauvery water supply treatment plant as well as pumping stations at TK Halli and Tatagun. They will be closed for maintenance.

The news of the disruption was shared by the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Body (BWSSB) via a press note, as per a Hindustan Times report. The emergency shutdowns of the water supply treatment plant and pumping stations will cause water disruptions in different areas across the city for 18 hours. The authorities have advised residents to store water.

The timings for the supply disruption as mentioned by the BWSSB are from 3 am to 9 pm on Monday. Parts of the city in an around Central Bengaluru and some areas of South Bengaluru are likely to be affected due to the water supply disruption.

READ | Cyclonic storm Asani alert: IMD issues rainfall warning for these states