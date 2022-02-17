Bengaluru to face power outage from February 17-19 - Check area and timing

The 'Silicon Valley of India' - Bengaluru has been facing power outages for quite some time now and the trouble isn't going away anywhere soon. Several areas in the city are to face power cuts from February 17 - 19 as per the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

Notably, the power outages are being caused by the up-gradation and maintenance work at the BESCOM power plant.

Read | Hijab row: Karnataka high schools resume amidst prohibitory orders

As published by The News Minute, on February 17, the power outages will occur between 10 am to 5:30 pm in south Bengaluru.

This outage will affect areas such as:



- KR Road

- Jayanagar 8th Block

- Jarganahalli

- Krishna Devaraya Nagar

- YV Annaiah Road

- Bikisipura

- Prathima Industrial Layout

- ISRO Layout

- Kumarswamy Layout

- JP Nagar 1st Phase

- Shakambari Nagar and others.

The north zone will also experience a power outage between 10 am to 5 pm.

Areas that will be affected by this are:

- Yeshwanthpur

- Mathikere Main Road

- SBM Colony

- Mathikere Extension

- Hesaraghatta Main Road

- Hurali Chikkanahalli

- Tarabanahalli

- Shivakote and others.

The east zone will see power outages between 10 am - 5 pm in areas like Udaynagar, KG Pura Main Road, Hoysala Nagar, MV Nagar, Old Madras Road, Jogupalya, Ilpe Thopu, Dodda Banaswadi, MS Ramaiah North City, Oddarapalya, Whitefield main road, Balagere road, Varthur main road, Halasahalli road and Halasahalli cross.

The west zone will similarly see power outages in Basaveshwaranagar, Agraharadasarahalli, Payal Palace, KHB 2nd Stage, Lakshmana Nagara, Hanumantharayana Palya, Amarjyothi Nagar, Pantharapalya, Mysore Road Nayandahalli, BHEL Layout, TG Palya, Ullal Nagar, Maruti Nagar, BDA Area Block -1, Bhuveneswari Nagar, Dodda Basti Main Road, BEL 1st Stage and BEL 2nd Stage from 9 am to 5 pm.