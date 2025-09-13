Add DNA as a Preferred Source
Bengaluru to face massive power and water supply cuts on THESE dates; Check timings and affected areas

According to an advisory from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, there will be a scheduled power outage this weekend for routine maintenance work. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board has warned of a significant water supply disruption which can last up to 60 hours.

Sagar Malik

Updated : Sep 13, 2025, 05:48 PM IST

Bengaluru to face massive power and water supply cuts on THESE dates; Check timings and affected areas
Residents have been urged to plan their activities in accordance with the advisory.
There is bumpy road ahead for residents of Bengaluru as the city will see major disruptions in power and water supply in the coming few days. According to an advisory from the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), there will be a scheduled power outage this weekend for routine maintenance work. Meanwhile, the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) has warned of a significant water supply disruption which can last up to 60 hours in some areas, starting Monday. Here are key details on outage timings and affected areas.

When and where will Bengaluru power outage hit?

According to BESCOM, Bengaluru faces seven-hour power outages on Saturday (September 13) and Sunday (September 14) between 10 am and 5 pm for its quarterly maintenance work. The disruption is aimed at upgrading infrastructure and ensuring a more reliable electricity supply across Bengaluru and parts of Tumakuru district. Several Bengaluru localities are expected to suffer power disruption on Sunday. These include KG Temple, Hirehalli, Honnudike, Hennur, and Thimmasandra, among others. In Tumakuru district, the power cuts will hit numerous towns and villages, including Nittur, Gubbi, Bidre, Doddaguni, Kadaba, Kallur, Ungra, Somalapur, South-Western Railway Line, Bellavi, Heggere, Doddasarangi, Kor, Beladhara, and Urdigara. Areas served by the CT Kere Substation will also be affected. Residents have been urged to plan their activities in accordance with the advisory and avoid using high-power appliances during the cuts.

What are the timings of Bengaluru's water supply cut?

The BWSSB is set to carry out maintenance work on the Cauvery Water Supply Project, which will cause disruption in drinking water supply across parts of Bengaluru. Maintenance work on Cauvery Stages 1 to 4 will be undertaken from 6 am on Tuesday (September 16) to 6 am on Wednesday (September 17). On Cauvery Stage 5, there will be a 60-hour shutdown starting 1 am on Monday (September 15) and lasting until 1 pm on Wednesday (September 17). All areas of Bengaluru that rely on the Cauvery Water Supply Project for drinking water will be affected by the outages.

