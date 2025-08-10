Bengaluru to Belagavi in just 8 hours: New Vande Bharat train to improve connectivity between Bengaluru and North Karnataka; check timings, fare, stops
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru. These included trains from Bengaluru to Belagavi, Amritsar to Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra and Nagpur (Ajni) to Pune.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday flagged off three Vande Bharat Express trains at KSR Railway Station in Bengaluru, including the Bengaluru to Belagavi Vande Bharat Express. The semi-high-speed service, run by South Western Railway, intends to increase connectivity between North Karnataka and Bengaluru.
Following the ceremony, the first special service (train 06575) left KSR Bengaluru at 11.15 a.m. and is scheduled to arrive in Belagavi at 8 a.m. tomorrow. On August 11, passenger operations on the regular service will start.
At 5.20 am, train 26751 will depart Belagavi and reach Bengaluru at 1.50 pm. The following stops are planned: Yesvantpur (1.03 pm), Tumakuru (12.15 pm), Davangere (9.25 am), SMM Haveri (8.35 am), SSS Hubballi (7.30 am), and Dharwad (7.08 am).
Train 26752 will go in the other direction, leaving Bengaluru at 2.20 pm and arriving in Belagavi at 10.40 pm.
Four motor cars, one trailer car, one executive class trailer car, and two driving trailer cars will be on the eight-coach rake.
The cost of an AC chair car from Belgau to Bengaluru is Rs 1,575; the cost of an executive chair car is Rs 2,905. The rates in the opposite way are Rs 1,630 and Rs 2,955. Catering fees are included in all rates.
This is the latest addition to the Vande Bharat network in Karnataka, which began in 2022 with the Chennai–Mysuru route via Bengaluru. Indian Railways' emphasis on cutting travel times and enhancing passenger comfort throughout the state is reflected in the expansion.