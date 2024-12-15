Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag have been arrested by Bengaluru police in abetment to suicide case, NDTV reported.

Nikita Singhania, the estranged wife of 34-year-old techie Atul Subhash, her mother Nisha Singhania and brother Anurag have been arrested in abetment to suicide case.

Nikita was apprehended in Gurugram, while Nisha and Anurag Singhania were arrested in Allahabad.

This come after Subhash died by suicide, alleging Nikita and her family of harassment and extortion.

Meanwhile, the Singhanias were produced in court and have been remanded judicial custody. Further investigation is underway.

Earlier on Friday, the Bengaluru Police said that two teams have been formed to investigate the case of Atul Subhash, based on a case registered by his mother.

"A case has been registered already and two teams have been formed. The case has been filed based on his brother's complaint and the investigation is going on. We are gathering proof. We will ensure justice is delivered," said Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayananda, as quoted by news agency ANI.

In the recent tragic case of the Bengaluru techie, a petition has been filed with the Supreme Court seeking a reform in domestic violence laws and the prevention of their misuse in such cases.

Atul Subhash, a 34-year-old deputy manager at a private firm in Bengaluru, died by suicide in his apartment. He left behind a 24-page suicide note, alleging his wife and her family of harassment and extortion. He also accused a female judge of demanding Rs 5 lakh to 'settle' the case.