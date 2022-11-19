Bengaluru students say Pakistan Zindabad at college event 'just for fun', booked

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 10:50 AM IST

Bengaluru: It isn't clear if a case has been registered against them or not (Representational)

Bengaluru: The Bengaluru police have booked two college students for saying Pakistan Zindabad during a college event.

The police registered the case against the boy and the girl for raising the slogans after their video went viral on social media.

The slogans were raised at an event in a private engineering college in Bengaluru. Other students present at the function raised objections to the act.

The students were detained for questioning, PTI reported.

They told the police that they raised the slogans just for fun.